The Healthiest And Unhealthiest Ways To Cook Potatoes

If you want your potatoes to be as healthy as possible, one of the best ways to cook them is to boil on the stove. It is a straightforward cooking method that makes the spud the hero, without adding too much else.

The major benefit of boiling potatoes is that no fat is needed in the cooking process. This means they can be enjoyed without the added calories that fat brings, or you can easily control the quantities if you want to add butter once they are cooked. Add a pinch of salt to the cooking water while boiling and choose other seasonings such as herbs to add flavor once they are cooked.

The main negative when boiling potatoes is that some of the nutrients can be lost to the water. Vitamin C and potassium are two important nutrients in potatoes, but since both are water soluble, they can end up in the water, and subsequently down the drain. Boiling potatoes with their skins on can reduce the nutrient loss — but make sure not to overcook them, because the longer they spend in the water, the more significant the loss will be.

To find the best potatoes for boiling, you should look for a waxy variety. Their lower starch content means they are less likely to fall apart when boiled since they won't soak up as much water. New potatoes are a great option — they have plenty of flavor and will hold their shape nicely, making them more attractive for plating up.