Roast potatoes can be chewy, smooth, firm, or soft, depending on how they're prepared. But to make them not only crispy, but the crispiest they can be, even the starchiest potatoes need a bit of help. Food Republic reached out to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Dennis, to find out why semolina flour is the unexpected secret to the crispiest roast potatoes.

"'For crispy roast potatoes, adding semolina is an old-school trick that makes a huge difference," Littley told us. "When dusted over parboiled potatoes before roasting, semolina creates an extra crispy, golden crust by absorbing moisture from the outer layer." Much like flour crisping up the skin of fried chicken, a dusting of semolina expels excess moisture and hardens into a delicate matrix after cooking in fat. While potato starch is the key to the crispiest fried chicken ever, this is only true after extracting the starch in large amounts to use later.

"While semolina works wonders, the real secret to perfect roast potatoes is the double-cook method," Littley said. "Parboiling them first, letting them steam dry for a few minutes, and then roasting them in very hot fat (duck fat, beef tallow, or olive oil)." While your semolina expels plenty of moisture, there's no need to let it do all the work. A quick steam dry is a great way to let this amazing flour perform to its full potential and show you why it's the best possible choice for the crispiest roast potatoes. "To get the best results, toss the potatoes in a little oil or melted fat before adding semolina, ensuring the coating sticks evenly," he instructed.