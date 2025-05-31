The Absolute Best Oven Temperature For Perfect Roasted Veggies

Easy, flavorful, and packed with vitamins, roasted vegetables are a go-to favorite as a side dish or even a whole meal. There are many tips and tricks to roasting your vegetables to perfection every time, including choosing seasonal veggies, selecting a thick baking pan, and adding plenty of salt. However, one of the most important factors is to make sure you set your oven to the right temperature. When it comes to roasting vegetables, 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot.

At this temperature, the veggies are just hot enough to get that perfect caramelized exterior on your onions, peppers, carrots, or squash, while cooking the insides to a juicy tenderness. Stray too low in your oven temps, and your veggies will collapse into mush; go too high, and you risk burning them before they're done. A temperature of 425 makes sure your vegetables cook well, but slowly, so that the moisture evaporates from inside the vegetables bit by bit.

Additionally, this temperature allows your meal to heat and cook more evenly, rather than shocking the vegetables with heat and leaving one side browned and the other raw. After all, nobody wants blackened husks of carrots, peppers, or squash. While 400 degrees Fahrenheit is technically the "roasting zone," we cannot recommend those extra 25 degrees enough for a top-notch dish.