The Ice Water Trick For Extra Crispy Roasted Potatoes

There are two types of people in this world: those for whom roasted potatoes are the supreme side dish — and those who are wrong. All joking aside, the humble spud has many ways it can be prepared (some better than others). However, you simply cannot go wrong cutting them up into uniform pieces and tossing them in the oven until the exteriors get golden and crispy, while the insides go pillowy soft and, depending on the potato, creamy. While there are lots of tips and tricks for achieving that perfect texture, like adding baking soda while parboiling, or dusting them with semolina after parboiling, Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, had her own suggestion (which had nothing to do with parboiling): soaking them in ice water with baking soda.

"The cold water draws out excess starch," she explained to Food Republic, "helping prevent sogginess." She continued, telling us that the alkaline baking soda increases the pH, which helps to break down the surface of the potatoes, creating a more craggy surface texture and rougher edges. And that makes them, according to Stevens, ideal for browning in the oven. As for which potatoes react best, "Russets and Yukon Golds both work, but they give different results," she said, describing how Yukons keep their creamy interior, but russet potatoes crisp up inside and out.