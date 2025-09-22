For The Crispiest Roasted Potatoes, Cook Them Like The Greeks Do

When it comes to food, the Greeks do a lotta things right, from breakfast staples like Greek yogurt — not to be confused with regular yogurt — to the iconic Greek salad, and smoky grill favorites like souvlaki and gyros. Another dish they seem to have mastered is their perfectly roasted potatoes, a common side for grilled meats, or even enjoyed on their own with a homemade tzatziki. To find out how the Greeks roast their potatoes to crispy perfection, Food Republic consulted Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of Health-Centered Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus.

"Greek roasted potatoes are most commonly distinguished by the amount of liquid they use to first essentially braise the potatoes in the beginning stages of cooking," Roszkowski told us. This method is unique, as it oven-roasts the potatoes in a lemony-herby broth, creating a half-braised, half-roasted texture that arises when the spuds soak up the aromatic flavors. The typical method of dry-roasting potatoes with oil and seasonings, on the other hand, steams the inside but seals the surface, preventing the potatoes from drawing in any additional savory notes. "Once the liquid is absorbed, the potatoes will start to roast with the help of olive oil," Roszkowski explained. "The result is a fluffy interior and a crispy exterior."