This Olive Garden Hot Dog Hack Is Perfect For Summer
There are lots of hacks for repurposing Olive Garden leftovers, but the one you'll want to turn to at your cookouts this summer uses one of the chain's most well-known items on the menu: breadsticks. That's right — ditch the standard buns and make the garlicky, buttery sticks the base for your hot dog instead.
No leftovers? No problem. You can easily order breadsticks online from Olive Garden and have them delivered right to you. Or you can pick them up from the restaurant on your way to the grocery store to grab a package of high-quality hot dogs. Then, fire up the grill. While the franks are cooking, slice the breadsticks down the center, taking care not to cut all the way through. When the dogs are ready, nestle them right into the pocket in the bread and serve.
One reason this hack works so well is the sizing. The hot dog snugly fits right into the breadstick — as they're about 10 inches long, even a delicious (and giant) Costco hot dog will fit. It's also a flavorful alternative to a plain bun; butter adds richness while garlic pairs well with any meat the hot dog may be made of, whether it's beef, pork, or poultry (or a combination). Plus, the breadstick is a little heartier than a squishy bun. That may cause a slight change in the textural contrast between the meat and bread, but the upside is that the breadstick is bound to be sturdy enough to handle any moisture from the hot dog or its toppings without falling apart.
Ways to take your Olive Garden-upgraded hot dog to the next level
Sure, you can squirt classic condiments like ketchup and mustard on this frank encased in a breadstick, but you can also use other items from Olive Garden's menu to kick it up a notch. First, the restaurant's dipping sauces are a great way to give these wieners a unique twist. The marinara will add a bright zing while Alfredo brings a creamy, cheesy factor. Or, combine the best of both with the five-cheese marinara. You can also turn the classic meal of spaghetti with hot dogs on its head by topping the frank with pasta and sauce — bonus points for meat sauce for an Italian-inspired take on a chili dog. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something a little lighter and brighter, layer on elements from the remnants of a house salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini. Drizzle on the Italian dressing or just dunk the dog into it.
If you don't have any leftovers beyond breadsticks from Olive Garden, you can elevate your dog in other ways. Try seasoning the hot dog after cooking it to add more flavor. Double down on the garlic by sprinkling the powdered version on top, or add more Italian flair with oregano. If you're not grilling it, you can pan-fry instead, and crisp up the breadstick-turned-bun by heating it in the same skillet. Or, pop the dogs in the oven to make sure you get the perfect snap to complement the firmness of the bread. Finally, consider elevating it with bougie toppings – caviar, truffle, a caramelized onion relish — for a seriously leveled-up hot dog experience.