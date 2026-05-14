This Olive Garden Hot Dog Hack Is Perfect For Summer

There are lots of hacks for repurposing Olive Garden leftovers, but the one you'll want to turn to at your cookouts this summer uses one of the chain's most well-known items on the menu: breadsticks. That's right — ditch the standard buns and make the garlicky, buttery sticks the base for your hot dog instead.

No leftovers? No problem. You can easily order breadsticks online from Olive Garden and have them delivered right to you. Or you can pick them up from the restaurant on your way to the grocery store to grab a package of high-quality hot dogs. Then, fire up the grill. While the franks are cooking, slice the breadsticks down the center, taking care not to cut all the way through. When the dogs are ready, nestle them right into the pocket in the bread and serve.

One reason this hack works so well is the sizing. The hot dog snugly fits right into the breadstick — as they're about 10 inches long, even a delicious (and giant) Costco hot dog will fit. It's also a flavorful alternative to a plain bun; butter adds richness while garlic pairs well with any meat the hot dog may be made of, whether it's beef, pork, or poultry (or a combination). Plus, the breadstick is a little heartier than a squishy bun. That may cause a slight change in the textural contrast between the meat and bread, but the upside is that the breadstick is bound to be sturdy enough to handle any moisture from the hot dog or its toppings without falling apart.