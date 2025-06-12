The Hot Dog Hack That Will Take Your Buns To The Next Level

There are a lot of different ways to cook up hot dogs: on the grill, boiled in broth, water, or beer, in the oven for the perfect snap, or even in the air fryer (with their buns). But only one way gives you the opportunity to take your buns to the next level after they're done cooking: frying them up in a pan. Food Republic had the opportunity to ask Tim Tobitsch, founder of Food Truck Insight, about a sweet little hack that will make your hot dog buns absolutely divine."Pressing a hot dog bun into a pan that was just used to prepare a hot dog adds a crispy-edged texture," he told us, and he described how it also gives the bun a savory flavor element to what would otherwise be a boring piece of bread.

Tobitsch added that the bun may absorb some fat from the hot dog if the hot dog casing has burst or if the hot dog is skinless to begin with — and if the hot dogs have left any char in the pan, the buns can pick that up, too. "Regardless," he said, "the penetration of steam deep into the bun and the essence of the hot dog's seasoning will create a bun that has culinary depth." For timing, Tobitsch advised between 10 and 20 seconds over medium heat — long and hot enough to get a good crisp on the bread but not enough to burn it.