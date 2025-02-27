The Popular Casual Dining Chain That Will Finally Deliver Straight To Your Door

If you love ordering its soup by the half-gallon to feed a crowd at work or have a hankering for its iconic breadsticks at home but no car, you're going to be very excited that the casual dining chain Olive Garden has rolled out delivery through its own website nationwide — a few months earlier than was predicted in late 2024. While the chain has offered its pick-up services since it launched online ordering in 2014, and restaurants would deliver orders made through its catering channel, this is the first time Olive Garden has made the jump into individual order delivery.

Olive Garden will not be training and sending forth its own fleet of branded delivery people. Rather, its parent company, Darden Restaurants, struck a deal with Uber Direct to handle the home deliveries. However, the restaurants will not appear on Uber Eats, the more widely available food delivery app. This allows customers to place their orders directly on the Olive Garden website or app, rather than going through a third party. We're guessing you will still only be able to buy its infamous cheese graters in-restaurant, though.