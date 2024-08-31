Hot Dog Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Chicago Style, Seattle Style, covered in chili, slathered in ketchup, grilled, microwaved, boiled — seems like there are a million ways to prepare a hot dog, and none of them are wrong. Of course, there are also tons of hot dog brands in stores, and deciding which brand to buy is important. To help alleviate the stress of picking the perfect frank, Food Republic sent me on a quest to choose the best hot dog out of 10 common national brands.

And just so you know: I considered trying a veggie dog for this list but my experience with plant-based hot dogs wasn't exactly positive. I'm not here to shame anyone who enjoys vegetarian dogs — even Oscar Mayer is hopping on the meatless train – but we'll save those for another list.

To secure my wiener lineup, I visited Costco, Walmart, and my local grocery store, Metro Market, a subsidiary of Roundy's Supermarkets, which is owned by Kroger. I grabbed the most standard-looking hot dog options I could find, along with a pack of Ball Park Hot Dog Buns for scale. In evaluating the franks, I quickly learned three things: The term "mechanically-separated meat" is something you simply have to stomach if you want to enjoy a wiener, resealable packages are not popular in the hot dog market, and not all franks are created equal. Read on to find out what brand is the, you know, top dog.