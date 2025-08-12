Want Tastier Grilled Hot Dogs? Don't Skip This Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a hot dog seems simple enough. You take it out of the package, put it on the grill, slip it into a bun, and let your friends and family add the condiments of their choice. Easy peasy. But while many franks are pre-seasoned with spices like garlic powder and paprika, Amelia Eudailey of Hej Hej Swedish Hot Dogs says that adding more seasoning can take your hot dogs to the next level.

In an exclusive conversation with Food Republic, Eudailey suggests starting slowly with one or two spices, sprinkling lightly to enhance flavor — while you can add more to taste, it's harder to fix an over-seasoned dog. She also advises scoring the franks before cooking, as these shallow slits create "lots of nooks and crannies for the flavors to cling to." Just make sure to add the extra seasoning after cooking — not before. "This helps avoid burning the spices in the pan or creating a crust that won't adhere to the hot dog skin as it releases oils during the cooking process."

Another way Eudailey likes to give gentle hints of flavor to hot dogs is to add aromatics, like lemon wedges, whole spices, and herbs, to the boiling liquid. She also suggests marinating the hot dogs in a salty brine prior to cooking — just make sure to monitor the soak time so you don't end up with a sodium bomb.