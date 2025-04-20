How To Cook Hot Dogs In The Oven For A Perfect Snap Every Time

When it comes to one of America's favorite barbecue staples, there's definitely more than one way to cook a hot dog. Once you've selected the best hot dog brand for your meal, what's the ideal way to prepare them? If you're making franks indoors, your oven is actually one of the best appliances to give you a fantastic final dog, complete with a crisp exterior and sumptuous interior.

Food Republic reached out to Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring, for insider tips on getting the best results when oven-roasting frankfurters. "If you're aiming for that snap with a juicy center in the oven, start by scoring the hot dogs lightly, just a few shallow diagonal slashes," she shared. "This helps prevent splitting and allows heat to penetrate more evenly." The boosted evenness also aids in cooking your franks more quickly. Cutting score marks into your dogs additionally increases their surface area, enabling the skin to better crisp up.

Any baking pan will work for cooking them, as long as it's rimmed to contain the juices. You can also line your baking dish with aluminum foil for quick cleanup and to help your hot dogs brown. "Bake them at around [400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes], or until the skin blisters slightly and the juices start to sizzle," Hunn instructed. "For even more flavor, give them a quick broil at the end to crisp the exterior."