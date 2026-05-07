How Much Everyday Essentials Cost At Walmart, Costco, And Aldi In 2026
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When it comes to shopping everyday essentials, consumers have plenty of options. Though it may not always be convenient to hit multiple stores to completely check off a shopping list, those working with a tight budget during tough economic times have likely weighed which goods to buy from major retailers like Aldi, Costco, or Walmart. Perhaps one is your go-to, or maybe you find yourself shopping for different things at all three.
Regardless, it might be helpful to find out which of these stores offers the best deals for common kitchen products, which is precisely what we did. And after careful review of the same (or similar) products from retailer, there is typically an obvious standout — though it's not always the same one.
Before we begin, it's worth noting that prices for these stores' brands of butter, coffee, or eggs don't just fluctuate year to year. Sometimes they can change on a daily basis, and they certainly vary by location. Whether you're looking at sourdough bread or Honey Nut Cheerios, the figures represented are based off the data available at the time this article was written. As for which store wins on flour, milk, or other essentials, the numbers speak for themselves. Prices were obtained from each retailer's website using a ZIP code near Dallas, and per-unit prices are rounded up to the nearest cent (unless the difference between two stores is less than a cent). With that, let's get shopping.
Bread
Perhaps you're one of the countless frustrated bakers from viral clips struggling with undercooked sourdough loaves or dead starter in need of a resurrection. While some have turned to troubleshoots on how to bring dead sourdough starter back to life, others opt for the easy out by adding the bread to their shopping list. Given that Costco sells three slightly smaller loaves in a pack compared to the single rounds at Aldi and Walmart, it takes more than a quick glance to properly compare the prices.
At Aldi, you'll find that a 24-ounce Specially Selected pre-sliced sourdough round is available for $3.85. That is clearly less expensive than the Marketside pre-sliced option at the same size that costs $4.47. But what about Costco? The warehouse chain offers a package of three organic sourdough loaves from Essential Baking with take and bake instructions. At $11.11, or $3.70 per loaf, this would appear to be the best value. However, each loaf is marked as 18.2 ounces. That means the per ounce price is $0.20 compared to Walmart's $0.19 and Aldi's $0.16, making the latter the least expensive option.
Butter
Outside of vegans and those with dietary restrictions, there are undoubtedly more refrigerators than not with butter ready for spreading or sautéing. In addition to vegan alternatives, the different kinds of butter and their uses include Irish butter for cooking and baking, clarified butter for high-heat dishes, and compound butter as a popular flavor booster. As for the typical salted and unsalted varieties, there proves very little difference in price at the three retailers.
The salt content makes no difference at any of the stores and Aldi's Countryside Creamery ranks the priciest at $3.29 for four sticks — $0.21 per ounce. Working toward the lowest price, the bulk buy at Costco does little to drive down the cost as a Kirkland Signature four-pack totaling four pounds of butter costs members $12.47. That works out to a per-ounce price of $0.195. In this case, the affordability winner is Walmart where the Great Value sweet cream butters cost $3.06 for four sticks, equating to $0.191 per ounce and slightly edging out Aldi.
Cereal
In order to best compare the prices of cereal at Aldi, Costco, and Walmart in 2026, store labels were set aside to instead look at one of the most well-known options on the market: Honey Nut Cheerios. Right off the bat, it's clear that the price per box provides little information, as each retailer has offerings of different sizes.
Looking first at Aldi, the "Large Size" box from General Mills contains 15.4 ounces of the honey-flavored rings at a price of $4.05. That amounts to $0.263 per ounce. By comparison, despite costing nearly $0.90 more at $4.93, Walmart's "Family Size" box of 18.8 ounces is a marginally cheaper value at $0.262 per ounce.
Then there's Costco's offering. Afforded no marketing moniker regarding the size of the boxes, the warehouse chain sells Honey Nut Cheerios in packs of two. Each box is considerably larger than the "Large" and "Family" options at 27.5 ounces. That means at a price of $10.66 for both, Costco has by far the best deal to fill your bowl at a mere $0.19 per ounce of cereal.
Coffee
More than 200 years ago, Founding Father Thomas Jefferson penned a letter to Edmund Rogers wherein he determined that coffee had become "the favorite beverage of the civilised world." As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, this still rings true with coffee shops dotted across the landscape and supermarket aisles dedicated to the myriad brands, both local and national. For some, price is the most important factor in obtaining a mug of morning brew, and, by that metric, Aldi is the clear winner.
At $13.99, a 30.5-ounce container of Beaumont Classic Roast Ground Coffee works out to about $0.46 per ounce. Next in order is Walmart's Great Value Classic Medium Roast. The slightly larger package holds 40.3 ounces at a price of $19.77, or $0.49 per ounce. Similarly sized, Costco's Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee comes in 40-ounce resealable bags at a price of $21.55, or $0.54 per ounce. All that said, for those who buy based off taste rather than value, I recommend the Texas Backyard Pecan flavor from Independence Coffee Co., the go-to from Costco that replaced my favorite coffee.
Eggs
Many people stress over the cost of certain everyday essentials, perhaps none more so than eggs. While the price has come down considerably from a 2025 spike, averages peaking close to $5 for a dozen left some wondering whether it's more affordable to buy a chicken instead. That debate appears settled for the near-term with many retailers selling dozens for under $2 — including Aldi, Costco, and Walmart.
Of the three, Walmart eked out an edge with a notable difference compared to Costco. The Great Value eggs regularly priced at $1.67 for a dozen and $7.13 for 60 are Grade A. Costco, meanwhile, has Grade AA eggs at $4.53 for two dozen and $7.93 for 60. Much of what makes Grade AA better than Grade A has to do with appearance. That means for a cent more per egg on a bulk buy at $0.13 rather than $0.12, Costco's eggs will be blemish-free, with clear whites, and a minimal air pocket. As for Aldi and its Goldhen eggs, they are also Grade A and are priced at $1.85 per dozen, meaning $0.15 per egg.
Flour
Whether whipping up some pancakes, dredging some chicken cutlets, or taking another crack at that aforementioned sourdough starter, flour is a reliable workhorse in the kitchen. It also happens to be an example where buying less can prove more where savings are concerned. Looking at the enriched, bleached, pre-sifted, all purpose flour offered at Aldi and Walmart, the 5-pound bag of Baker's Corner from the former is cheaper than the same size from Great Value. At $2.15 compared to $2.38, Aldi's is only $0.43 per pound as opposed to $0.48 per pound at Walmart.
While Costco does offer a comparable flour that isn't pre-sifted, the 25-pound bag from Ardent Mills runs $11.91, or $0.47 per pound. As for the warehouse's own brand, Kirkland Signature offers a two-pack of 10-pound bags of organic unbleached flour at $19.28. That works out to $0.96 per pound. The considerable volume may be good for businesses, but the average home kitchen is bound to need to brush up on the six signs flour has gone bad if proper storage accommodations are lacking and the lot isn't used up in short order.
Milk
Milk prices are yet another colloquial economic indicator, but those who understand how milk is priced are not so easy to come by. What's important to know is that the United States Department of Agriculture oversees the program that determines the minimum farmers get paid, ultimately impacting the prices in grocery stores. Based on a USDA report of 30 American cities in the first four months of 2026, the average price of whole milk is $3.71 per gallon.
Aldi, Costco, and Walmart each beat that average with the latter's Great Value Whole Vitamin D Milk coming in at the most expensive. At $3.28 per gallon, the price is almost a quarter more than Kirkland Signature's Whole Milk at $3.05. Meanwhile, Aldi's Friendly Farms Whole Milk beat them both at a price of $2.85 per gallon.
Olive oil
If consumers have learned anything from keeping tabs on tariffs, it's that prices for imported goods can vary wildly — and change at the spur of a moment. When it comes to olive oil, each of these retailers primarily has its extra virgin variety sourced from countries in the Mediterranean region.
Walmart's Great Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil is sourced from the Italian peninsula as well as Morocco, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Argentina. The result is that a 17-ounce bottle costs $6.12, or about $0.36 per ounce. Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is sourced from similar countries, but slightly more expensive — a 16.9-ounce bottle runs $7.99, or $0.47 per ounce. Slightly more expensive while being sold at roughly double the volume, Kirkland Signature's Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil costs $34.04 for a 2-liter bottle, a value of $0.50 per ounce, though the warehouse's retail site notes a "traceable chain of Italian origin from cultivation to bottling," in case that's worth a few cents more.
Salt
The value of salt is well-known as the mineral is most often used for enhancing flavor and preserving food. Though the idiom of being "worth one's salt" endures, we can issue a collective sigh of relief that the price of salt is fractional compared to when ages-old expression came about. While there are considerably more varieties of salt and different ways to cook with them than many people realize, to make a sound comparison of Aldi, Costco, and Walmart, only sea salt equipped with a grinder is in question here.
Working from the most expensive to the least, Walmart offers a Great Value Mediterranean Sea Salt Grinder with 8.7 ounces for $5.54. That amounts to $0.64 per ounce. This is followed by Aldi's Stonemill Sea Salt Grinder with 3.53 ounces for $1.75, which equates to about $0.50 per ounce. Meanwhile, Kirkland Signature's Sea Salt Grinder with refill has more than both competitors combined with 13 ounces in each container for $8.39. That works out to around $0.32 per ounce.
Sugar
From traditional baking to sweetening your morning coffee — or maybe just to add a sprinkle of something extra to your corn flakes — sugar is an integral part of every kitchen. How quickly different households go through it may vary, but its value remains. The questions then are, how much are you going to buy at one time, and does getting more work out to your benefit? As it happens, so long as the sugar is stored properly, the answer to the latter is yes.
Where it concerns how much you might buy, Aldi and Walmart have an apples to apples comparison. Both retailers offer a 4-pound bag of granulated sugar; Great Value's bag runs $3.12, or $0.78 per pound while Baker's Corner is $2.85, or $0.71 per pound. Those willing to buy more than double that can take advantage of one of Costco's 10-pound bag varieties from Imperial Sugar. At $6.57 that works out to about $0.66 per pound, a full nickel cheaper than Aldi and more than a dime less than Walmart.
Water
Water is something that everyone needs and also something many people carry with them at all times. That said, it isn't always convenient or prudent to haul around an oversized thermos or canteen. In those situations, having a disposable bottle is preferred. As for the prices at Aldi, Costco, and Walmart, there is virtually no difference for two with one eking out a discount of little more than a cent per ounce.
Each retailer sells a 40-bottle pack of half-liter bottles — an equivalent of 16.9 ounces. Of those, the Great Value Purified Drinking Water and PurAqua Purified Water have roughly the same per-ounce price of $0.08, with Aldi's case costing ever-so-slightly more. By comparison, Costco's Kirkland Signature case of water costs only $4.53. That means each ounce of the Costco brand purified water bottled by California's Niagara Bottling is only $0.067 — a difference that truly stands out the more cases one buys.