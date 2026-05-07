How Much Everyday Essentials Cost At Walmart, Costco, And Aldi In 2026

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When it comes to shopping everyday essentials, consumers have plenty of options. Though it may not always be convenient to hit multiple stores to completely check off a shopping list, those working with a tight budget during tough economic times have likely weighed which goods to buy from major retailers like Aldi, Costco, or Walmart. Perhaps one is your go-to, or maybe you find yourself shopping for different things at all three.

Regardless, it might be helpful to find out which of these stores offers the best deals for common kitchen products, which is precisely what we did. And after careful review of the same (or similar) products from retailer, there is typically an obvious standout — though it's not always the same one.

Before we begin, it's worth noting that prices for these stores' brands of butter, coffee, or eggs don't just fluctuate year to year. Sometimes they can change on a daily basis, and they certainly vary by location. Whether you're looking at sourdough bread or Honey Nut Cheerios, the figures represented are based off the data available at the time this article was written. As for which store wins on flour, milk, or other essentials, the numbers speak for themselves. Prices were obtained from each retailer's website using a ZIP code near Dallas, and per-unit prices are rounded up to the nearest cent (unless the difference between two stores is less than a cent). With that, let's get shopping.