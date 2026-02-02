I Replaced My Favorite Coffee With This One From Costco And Now It's My Go-To

If you're like me and your daily coffee intake may more accurately be measured in pints than a mere cup or two, then you undoubtedly have a trusty go-to of whole bean or ground coffee on hand. From me, that remained the reliable — and heavenly — New York original Chock full o'Nuts, even as a resident of the Lone Star State. That changed as soon as I tried the Texas Backyard Pecan flavor by Independence Coffee Co., available at Costco.

Hardly snobbish enough to stick with one type of brew, I've often tried different roasts and flavors to mix things up between mugs of my trusted classic. As pecans are woven into the culture of Texas — designated the official nut, tree, and flavor of pie of the state — the 2.5-pound bag piqued my interest. Of course, even after first acquiring the Independence Coffee Co. beans, I kept a can of Chock full o'Nuts in my pantry in reserve in case I were to run out before my next trip to the warehouse. So, imagine my surprise when, unlike the praline pecans that came ranked fifth out of six Kirkland Signature snacks, the pecan coffee proved a new go-to. In fact, when I did run out of my new favorite and had to rely on my old standby, I found the NY-brew couldn't hold a candle to the Texan blend.