I Replaced My Favorite Coffee With This One From Costco And Now It's My Go-To
If you're like me and your daily coffee intake may more accurately be measured in pints than a mere cup or two, then you undoubtedly have a trusty go-to of whole bean or ground coffee on hand. From me, that remained the reliable — and heavenly — New York original Chock full o'Nuts, even as a resident of the Lone Star State. That changed as soon as I tried the Texas Backyard Pecan flavor by Independence Coffee Co., available at Costco.
Hardly snobbish enough to stick with one type of brew, I've often tried different roasts and flavors to mix things up between mugs of my trusted classic. As pecans are woven into the culture of Texas — designated the official nut, tree, and flavor of pie of the state — the 2.5-pound bag piqued my interest. Of course, even after first acquiring the Independence Coffee Co. beans, I kept a can of Chock full o'Nuts in my pantry in reserve in case I were to run out before my next trip to the warehouse. So, imagine my surprise when, unlike the praline pecans that came ranked fifth out of six Kirkland Signature snacks, the pecan coffee proved a new go-to. In fact, when I did run out of my new favorite and had to rely on my old standby, I found the NY-brew couldn't hold a candle to the Texan blend.
What makes the Texas Backyard Pecan flavor stand out
Before you even open the bag, the rich aroma of the flavored arabica beans roasted in Texas teases the coffeehouse experience to come. I set my coffeemaker up the night before, so it's ready first thing in the morning. I've found the intoxicating nutty fragrance the bold brew produces as the beans are ground is tantalizing enough to consider a mug that instant. Not a good decision right before bed, but yes, it is that appealing.
Unlike my wife, who describes her style of morning Joe as coffee-flavored sugar-milk, I take my coffee black. I enjoy the subtlety of the pecan flavor, akin to an exclamation point that reinforces the inherent chocolate notes of the arabica beans without distracting from the coffee itself. However, if you don't vibe it black, the addition of a little creamer does not spoil it. For those who want a way to sweeten coffee without sugar or creamer, know that I encouraged my wife to try this one as-is, and she says it is the first one she's tasted that she would consider drinking black, thanks to how smooth and not bitter it is. All told, it may not be a rare type of coffee, but it's definitely worth trying, and it has become my go-to coffee purchase from Costco.