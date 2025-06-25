How To Bring Dead Sourdough Starter Back To Life

When making sourdough, it's critical to use a sourdough starter, a mixture of flour and water that turns into a live culture over time, giving sourdough its signature flavor, scent, and texture. While it sounds simple enough, it can get a little tricky, especially if you forget to feed it and find yourself with a fridge full of dead starter. To learn how to revive it, Food Republic spoke to Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina.

While you may see a dead starter and assume you need to toss it, Otto noted that she has successfully revived starters that sat dormant for as long as six months. "With close monitoring and extra feedings, they bounced back and were as good as new!" Otto said.

If you notice a gray color on the top layer of the starter, she said it means that the mixture is starting to oxidize — a common sign that it needs to be fed. "Another sign is a pool of dark gray liquid sitting on top of the starter, which is a byproduct of fermentation and a sign that the starter is exhausting or has exhausted its food supply," Otto said. While she explained that these aren't technically signs that your starter is dead, they are signs that it may need some help. "You can pour off the liquid and scrape the discolored portion away from the starter, and refresh the starter as you normally would."