Experts Sift Through The 6 Signs Your Flour Has Gone Bad

Many of us keep a bag of flour in the pantry at all times, even if we don't use it that frequently. You never know when it'll come in handy, so keeping some on hand is a smart move. However, flour has a shelf life and can go bad after about three to eight months. The type of flour matters, but proper storage in an airtight container, fridge, or freezer prolongs shelf life. Still, if you've ever reached for a bag of flour in the back of your pantry and wondered whether or not it is still good, you aren't alone. Fortunately, there will be signs when your flour goes bad. If you spot any of them, it is time to toss your flour in the trash, no questions asked.

What are the warning signs that indicate flour has gone bad? I checked in with two experts on the matter to find out: Jessica Randhawa, the owner and head chef of food blog The Forked Spoon, and Jessie-Sierra Ross, a cookbook author and the woman behind food blog Straight To The Hips, Baby. Keep reading to find out what they said about flour's spoilage warning signs, and you'll never have to question an old bag of flour again.