What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Water Bottles?

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a favorite among members because with it you'll find high-quality brand name products with huge Costco savings. The retail chain doesn't actually produce its Kirkland products but outsources them to existing brands — offering shoppers great deals and producers an extra revenue stream while still retaining brand names for proprietary use. And bottled water is a huge seller for Costco. In the book, "The Joy of Costco," David and Susan Schwartz reported that, in 2022, Costco took in $730 million in bottled water sales, following only toilet paper and paper towels in revenue.

So where does all this Kirkland bottled water come from? Kirkland Signature bottled water is produced by Niagara Bottling in California. Niagara has been a family-run business since 1963, with production facilities located throughout the U.S. In addition to its own proprietary brands, Niagara is a private label bottler, meaning it produces for many other companies beyond Costco. It produces purified water, spring water, sparkling water, vitamin enhanced water, and teas, among other offerings. While the company doesn't share information about its outsourcing clients, it is one of the largest private label bottled water providers in the U.S., so if you drink bottled water, you've likely tried Niagara.