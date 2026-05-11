13 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Your Convection Oven

Air fryers might have well and truly taken oven the golden crispity-crunchity game, but, before they came onboard, there was another marvel of airflow engineering ruling the roost: Convection ovens.

Now, these might look like your standard oven, but don't let the copycat exterior fool you. Convection ovens operate on a completely different principle. Instead of letting heat lounge around the oven cavity, they whip it around, creating a sort of wind tunnel effect that strips down the lazy little buffer of cool air that would normally slow down surface cooking. This means bye bye oven hot spots and hello vegetables that come out looking like they've been kissed by fire.

But, before you dash to the store to splurge on one, there is a bit of a learning curve involved. Sure, you can carry over some of the skills you use for conventional ovens, however, because their mode of operation is a tinge different, you might need to change your step quite a bit. To sway you the right way, we've rounded up a few of the biggest mistakes folks make with these bad boys, so you can breeze right through cooking with one.