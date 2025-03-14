Baking Bread? When You Should Definitely Avoid Opening Your Oven

From ruining your brisket to the mistakes everyone makes with their fridge, frequently opening the door of any temperature-controlled appliance can wreck your food. But according to Vivian Villa, chef and product developer from Villa's Kitchen, for bread in particular, opening your oven during certain stages of baking can destroy its flavor.

"The characteristics of a baked good [develop] in the first 20 minutes of baking," Villa told Food Republic. "Opening the oven door [causes a] temp change [that] negatively impacts leavening." The initial leavening of bread in the oven is often called "oven spring." This phenomenon occurs when the carbon dioxide produced during proofing expands but is trapped by the gluten in the dough. It's vital to get this step right while the exterior of the bread is still soft if you want the interior to stay fluffy and flavorful rather than dense.

If you open the oven during this crucial period, the vital heat won't penetrate to the dough's center, resulting in an uneven loaf. While the outer layers may be springy, the core won't leaven to its full potential. Whether you're smoking meats, baking bread, or even just broiling some melted cheese on tortilla chips, one simple phrase applies to all of them: "If you're lookin, it ain't cookin."