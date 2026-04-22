How Often Should You Clean Your Oven? (It's Probably More Than You Think)

Your kitchen is one of the most important places to keep clean, but certain spots can sometimes slip through the cracks. We're not here to judge — it's mainly just an out of sight, out of mind situation. There are spaces like the inside of the dishwasher, behind certain larger appliances, and of course, your oven. These spots can be a hassle to clean, and what you can't see can't hurt you, right? Well ... not really. It's actually considered good practice to clean every part of your oven once every three months, and failing to do so could potentially turn your entire kitchen into one big safety hazard.

Before getting into safety, there are plenty of practical reasons to clean your oven on a semi-regular basis. For starters, it makes life much easier over time. As you bake or roast, fats and oils vaporize into steam, then settle on the walls, floors, and racks. Bit by bit, that residue builds up and hardens until it becomes a nightmare to remove. Keeping your oven clean also helps prevent unwelcome surprises when you cook. As that hardened grease heats up, it can release smoke and a lingering odor that fills your kitchen. Beyond being unpleasant, those smells can seep into your food and subtly affect its flavor.

Now let's get into the safety part. Grease poses a serious fire risk as it's highly flammable. Should some freak accident happen in the kitchen, an oven with months upon months of grease buildup could quickly cause the situation to spiral out of control.