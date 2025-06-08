The Simple Oven Error That Can Lead To A Sunken Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you can do everything right when baking — you follow the order of operations for combining wet and dry ingredients, and even make sure to heed Duff Goldman's easy advice for elevating box cake mix — and still end up with a cake that collapses in the middle. Luckily, we chatted with baking expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, Odette D'Aniello, who explained that much of this comes down to improper oven temperature.

If the oven is not hot enough, "your cake may rise too slowly, then collapse before it sets — leading to that dreaded sunken middle," D'Aniello explains. But be careful: If you overcorrect with an oven that's too hot, she warns, "the outside sets before the inside can rise properly, trapping steam and creating tunnels or dense spots." The only way to get a perfectly risen cake is to make sure your heat remains consistent.

One solution D'Aniello offers to circumvent the inaccuracy of home ovens is to purchase a separate oven thermometer (we like this one from the Efeng Store). With plenty of models available below $10, it's easy to see why D'Aniello states that "a separate oven thermometer is one of the smartest, most affordable tools a home baker can have." Whatever thermometer you decide to buy, just place it in the direct center of the oven to get a precise temperature. "That's the only way to know for sure whether your oven is truly at 350 degrees Fahrenheit — or hovering closer to [325 degrees or even 375 degrees]" says D'Aniello.