The Kitchen Appliance That's Leading To A Sky-High Utility Bill

Inflation is no joke, and we're all just trying to figure out ways to keep more of our money in the bank. That being said, it's no surprise that utility bills are some of the worst offenders, and when left unchecked, you can get one that drops your jaw. So, which one of your appliances is sucking you dry? It's none other than the electric oven — one of those kitchen workhorses that quietly racks up electricity use behind all the glam of stovetop burners or sleek refrigerators. Many ovens operate between 2,000 and 5,000 watts, which, multiplied by hours in use, can result in significant energy draw during cooking and baking.

Because ovens must heat not only the food but the entire interior cavity (and maintain that temperature despite heat loss when opening the door), they operate less efficiently than many kitchen appliances. That inefficiency compounds when oven use is prolonged or when preheating is done repeatedly — and the length of continuous operation and how well insulation holds heat are critical to calculating appliance energy costs.

For homeowners paying time-of-use rates or steep per-kilowatt-hour fees, you might want to step back from the go-to Thanksgiving turkey and find a new no-bake lemon pie recipe to share with friends. Those moments in the oven — baking, broiling, or even multi-dish cooking sessions — can make the device one of the highest contributors to the monthly bill. If you're curious, you can calculate your monthly oven cost with an estimate tool like the one offered by Perch Energy.