How You Arrange Food In Your Oven Matters – Here's How To Do It Correctly

You might not think twice before popping a pizza in the topmost rack of your oven — or a tray of those chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies in the bottommost one. How much of a difference can it possibly make if you've set the oven to the right temperature? Well, a lot, it turns out. The way you arrange food inside the appliance is very important, and doing it wrong can have a huge impact on the color and texture of your food.

It all has to do with how an oven functions. Ovens operate differently based on their models, but in general, most conventional ones have two heating points: One is located on the top, and the other sits at the very bottom. Both these elements distribute heat differently, and proximity to either one plays a crucial role in determining how fast or well your food cooks.

For instance, both elements turn on when an oven is preheated. However, the one located at the bottom will then turn off and on in intervals to maintain the temperature inside the appliance. This can be an advantage if you place the right foods next to it, but it can also yield an uneven bake if you aren't careful. Another thing to note is that hot air rises from the bottom to the top, meaning the upper racks are generally the hottest areas inside the oven — which can be a good or a bad thing, depending on what's sitting up there.