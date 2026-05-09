These 4 Meats Have More Protein Than Chicken

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Chicken is often the meat of choice for those looking to boost their protein intake. And the assumption isn't wrong — a chicken breast contains 25.1 grams per 3-ounce serving. However, while we often assume that chicken is the pinnacle of the muscle-building fuel, there are actually several cuts of meat that contain more.

The majority of meats that tend to be high in protein — like turkey, beef, and veal — are lean, as they are primarily composed of dense muscle tissue rather than fat (this is also why chicken thighs offer a lower concentration than, say, the breast). However, being lean isn't mutually exclusive with being protein-dense. Take bluefin tuna, which is famously super fatty but also loaded with the macronutrient.

With a wide range of high-protein options available, ensuring you hit daily intake goals doesn't have to be boring and repetitive. Incorporating more protein into your diet can also have a variety of benefits beyond just building muscle. It manages a wide range of bodily functions, including muscle repair, immune system support, and metabolic function. According to Harvard Health, we should generally eat 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight — just make sure you don't take your protein-maxxing to the extreme.