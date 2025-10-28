For Perfectly Golden Roasted Turkey, Follow This Oven Temperature Rule

No Thanksgiving feast feels complete without a perfectly roasted turkey, and there's no greater achievement than pulling a one from the oven after hours of labor and anticipation to find it luxuriously golden. But whether you've been the designated turkey chef for years or are roasting your very first bird, achieving that mouthwatering crispy skin can be surprisingly challenging. So to uncover expert tips for a perfectly roasted turkey, Food Republic spoke with Tieghan Gerard, best-selling cookbook author, entrepreneur, and founder of Half Baked Harvest.

According to Gerard, when roasting a 14- to 16-pound turkey, instead of maintaining a constant temperature, you should drop the temperature of the oven throughout your bake. "[Start] at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes on the lower third of the oven," she explained. Remember, while the middle rack is usually best for even cooking, a turkey is larger than most poultry, so placing it on the lower third of the oven helps ensure the bird is centered and avoids proximity to the heating element at the top of the oven, which can cause it to dry out or burn. "Then[, turn] the temp down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours, or until the internal temp of the bird is 160 degrees Fahrenheit," she added.

The high heat at the beginning allows the skin to become crisp and golden early on, and once the skin is crisp, lowering the temperature allows the turkey to cook low and slow, letting the meat cook evenly and the turkey to retain its juices, so this step is one of many to help avoid the dreaded dry turkey. If the turkey does dry out, consider moistening it with this common pantry ingredient – broth.