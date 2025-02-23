Here's The Best Types Of Fish You Can Eat Raw

Eating raw fish can be a delightful experience for your palate, but not every type of fish is safe or tasty enough to enjoy without cooking. Understanding the art of ordering, preparing, and consuming raw fish can be slightly intimidating if you don't know where to begin. It can be even more daunting to navigate the seafood aisle when planning to make sushi at home, as you try to determine which fish at the grocery store is the freshest and understand the difference between sushi grade and sashimi grade.

A good place to start in the world of raw seafood is knowing which types are worth your time. For advice on which fish are safe (and even encouraged) to eat raw, Food Republic spoke to Dr. Jae Choi, the executive chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei. According to the expert, five types of fish will always be a good choice when enjoyed raw.