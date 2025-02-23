Here's The Best Types Of Fish You Can Eat Raw
Eating raw fish can be a delightful experience for your palate, but not every type of fish is safe or tasty enough to enjoy without cooking. Understanding the art of ordering, preparing, and consuming raw fish can be slightly intimidating if you don't know where to begin. It can be even more daunting to navigate the seafood aisle when planning to make sushi at home, as you try to determine which fish at the grocery store is the freshest and understand the difference between sushi grade and sashimi grade.
A good place to start in the world of raw seafood is knowing which types are worth your time. For advice on which fish are safe (and even encouraged) to eat raw, Food Republic spoke to Dr. Jae Choi, the executive chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei. According to the expert, five types of fish will always be a good choice when enjoyed raw.
Raw salmon is a classic for good reason
If you're new to the world of raw fish, salmon is a great place to start. Dr. Jae Choi recommends enjoying this versatile fish raw because it features a "firm and silky texture with a balanced[,] mild[,] fatty flavor."
Wondering how to enjoy it? Raw salmon is often served alongside vegetables and rice in a poke bowl, wrapped in seaweed as sushi, or finely sliced and served on its own as sashimi.
Bluefin tuna offers a range of flavors and textures
If you're looking for raw fish that is less "fishy" and more umami-flavored, bluefin tuna may be the right choice for you. There are multiple ways to enjoy what Dr. Jae Choi describes as the "soft [and] tender texture" of this fish, depending on how lean you prefer your cut.
A fatty cut from the belly of a bluefin tuna will provide a rich, buttery flavor. Alternatively, a leaner cut from the top loin section of the fish will have a firmer texture and a meatier taste.
Yellowtail is a great choice for fresh sashimi
According to Dr. Jae Choi, yellowtail is "easy to eat" and full of flavor. This type of fish tends to be on the fattier side, and has a signature velvety texture when consumed raw.
Yellowtail also has a slightly sweeter flavor profile than salmon or tuna, making it a great option to pair with savory condiments like soy sauce (rich in umami), chili oil (for its heat), and citrus-based glazes.
For an extra delicate bite, reach for sea bream
Dr. Jae Choi described sea bream as a "soft and tender" white fish. He recommends enjoying this particular fish raw if you are looking for a leaner cut with a mild flavor profile.
The subtle flavors and light texture of sea bream make it a great protein option for seafood ceviche. Additionally, its slight sweetness pairs well with the bright flavors of onion, cilantro, and tomato.
Consider trying raw sea urchin for an even more unique bite
A spiny sea urchin may look tough to eat from the outside, but the delicate, meaty interior is a delicious delicacy often enjoyed raw. Dr. Jae Choi shared that sea urchin "[has] a very soft texture with buttery and creamy flavors and a hint of ocean."
Not only is this invertebrate tasty and safe to consume raw, but it is also considered an aphrodisiac. It could be a perfect no-cook option for your next romantic date night in.