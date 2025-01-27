What Cut Of Meat Is Traditionally Used For Wiener Schnitzel?
If you feel inspired to make a culturally rich dish like Wiener schnitzel, procuring the right ingredients is an essential task. Once you familiarize yourself with this traditional Austrian dish, you'll quickly discover the intrinsic differences between Wiener schnitzel and hot dogs. Unlike the latter, classic Wiener schnitzel consists of veal cutlets that are pounded flat, seasoned with salt and pepper, and coated in a mixture made of flour, raw eggs, and bread crumbs. The cutlets are then fried in lard, clarified butter, or cooking oil.
The term "Wiener" means "Viennese" or "of Vienna," making Wiener schnitzel a culinary staple in Austria as well as Germany. To make traditional Wiener schnitzel, you need veal, or meat from calves. Unlike cuts of beef from mature cows or steers, veal is mild in flavor, light in color, and has a tender, more refined texture.
Even though classic Wiener schnitzel is defined as breaded and fried veal cutlets, the term "schnitzel" refers to a cooking technique that can be used to prepare a variety of meats. Schnitzel generally refers to meat cutlets that are pounded thin, breaded, and fried. Beyond veal, chicken or pork cutlets are common alternatives. You can also use traditional beef steaks or thick slices of turkey breast.
How to make delicious schnitzel with or without veal
Besides making classic Wiener schnitzel with veal cutlets or Schweineschnitzel with pork, you can also prepare this international dish with plant-based alternatives such as tofu or seitan. Once you've selected your protein of choice, there are specific ingredients and techniques you need to create crispy and satisfying schnitzel.
First and foremost, if you're working with meat, you'll need a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound your cutlets to ¼ inch thickness. Season your protein with salt and pepper, and prepare three separate bowls: one with flour, one with raw egg, and one with unseasoned bread crumbs. You can also substitute your schnitzel coating with instant mashed potato flakes for a unique twist on pork or chicken schnitzel.
Besides tenderizing your meat and dredging each portion accordingly, the key to making superior schnitzel lies in the puff. To create a light breading with perfectly visible air pockets, consider adding a small amount of oil to the egg portion of your batter. Additionally, use thin, powdery bread crumbs to form a well-sealed exterior.
Heat your cooking oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook each schnitzel for up to three minutes on each side. While frying, gently swirl the hot oil around your cutlets for optimal results. Finally, serve this traditional dish with simple sides like boiled potatoes, fries, or a green salad.