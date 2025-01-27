What Cut Of Meat Is Traditionally Used For Wiener Schnitzel?

If you feel inspired to make a culturally rich dish like Wiener schnitzel, procuring the right ingredients is an essential task. Once you familiarize yourself with this traditional Austrian dish, you'll quickly discover the intrinsic differences between Wiener schnitzel and hot dogs. Unlike the latter, classic Wiener schnitzel consists of veal cutlets that are pounded flat, seasoned with salt and pepper, and coated in a mixture made of flour, raw eggs, and bread crumbs. The cutlets are then fried in lard, clarified butter, or cooking oil.

The term "Wiener" means "Viennese" or "of Vienna," making Wiener schnitzel a culinary staple in Austria as well as Germany. To make traditional Wiener schnitzel, you need veal, or meat from calves. Unlike cuts of beef from mature cows or steers, veal is mild in flavor, light in color, and has a tender, more refined texture.

Even though classic Wiener schnitzel is defined as breaded and fried veal cutlets, the term "schnitzel" refers to a cooking technique that can be used to prepare a variety of meats. Schnitzel generally refers to meat cutlets that are pounded thin, breaded, and fried. Beyond veal, chicken or pork cutlets are common alternatives. You can also use traditional beef steaks or thick slices of turkey breast.