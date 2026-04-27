7 Boomer Coffee Shop Habits That Are Hard Not To Notice
The baby boomer generation has habits that can confound younger people. Whether it's under-seasoning a meal, overcooking their food, or leaving leftovers in the fridge for too long, these behaviors don't make much sense to Gen-Z or millennials. The truth is, citizens born in the aftermath of World War II are often thrifty with their funds out of habit. They were raised in a time when people were careful with money and had different ideas about what constituted a gourmet spread.
But that doesn't mean they don't prioritize things that offer value through experiences or comfort. That's one reason why you'll find a catch-all drawer in many elderly people's homes – it combines frugality with the comfort of knowing you have a luxury tucked away. Born between 1946 and 1964, this aging segment of the population is just as confused by millennial food trends, like specialty coffees and QR code menus, as younger people are confused by boomers washing meat before cooking it.
Service and hospitality workers witness the older generations' habits firsthand each day. And anyone who has worked in the service industry can tell you that behaviors like avoiding large amounts of caffeine or modestly tipping are hard not to notice. So why are these things seen so often among people of a certain age? Read on to find out.
1. Avoiding lots of caffeine
The benefits of coffee consumption as we age include less cognitive decline and fewer chronic illnesses, like Type 2 diabetes, but only with caffeinated coffee. Still, many older people become more sensitive to caffeine's effects as they age, so drinking too much of it after 2 p.m. can keep them up all night. Boomers often avoid the problem by balancing the need for a quick jolt of the stuff with more moderate consumption.
That's one reason why you'll see baby boomers in coffee shops asking for decaf in the afternoon. Caffeine helps with focus, but even after the buzz wears off, it's still working in the body up to eight hours after consumption. That's because the liver takes longer to clear toxins and enzymes as we age. The longer the caffeine is in the system, the harder it is to fall asleep when you're ready. Add in older people's sensitivity to it, and a cup of joe 10 hours before bed becomes the stuff of nightmares.
2. Using the shop to socialize
If you're in the coffee shop early enough, you're likely to see a group of senior citizens talking over coffee. This is often a daily occurrence, as it's a reliable way for them to socialize while having their morning cup of java. If you're one of the nation's cadre of baristas, you know the sometimes uncanny sense of déjà vu that exists in these scenarios. It's the same people each day, ordering the same coffees, like clockwork.
And while that can seem odd to younger generations, for boomers, it's all part of their core values. They were raised in a time when eating out often meant going to a diner, which was part of the social experience. As loneliness continues to rise among the elderly, these daily rituals are as much about connection as comfort.
There's science to back up the importance of the ritual, as well. One study conducted and published by the University of Michigan in 2020 shows that senior citizens who regularly gather to socialize exhibit fewer signs of cognitive decline than other elders their age. Another study published in 2021 by the Journal of Park and Recreation Administration looked specifically at how older men socialize over coffee. It found that the experience of gathering was good for their mental and emotional health, as having coffee let them strengthen social bonds and support each other in a familiar setting.
3. Leaving modest tips
Boomers are often viewed in current society as the worst tippers. Aside from leaving modest tips, they're also perceived to not tip at all. However, a survey done by Bankrate shows the opposite. The company's data found that baby boomers were actually the most likely to tip, particularly at sit-down restaurants. Where the disparity comes in is probably from the fact that older people report higher levels of dissatisfaction with today's tipping culture than any other generation.
Whether or not older people leave a tip depends on a variety of factors, such as the quality of the service and the nature of the experience. But that only applies to sit-down restaurants. It turns out that baristas get the short end of the stick, with only around 20% of people regularly tipping their local coffee makers. That's a habit that's hard to ignore from the espresso-pouring side of the counter.
4. Asking the barista's name
Small talk gets a bad rap, but there's a reason the baby boomer generation engages in it so often–connection. Getting the barista or server's name to ask questions or thank them can be seen as intrusive by younger generations (just one difference between the boomer and Gen-Z generations in dining). However, for elders, it's a way to connect and build relationships with people they'll likely see again for tomorrow's cup of coffee.
While it may seem intimidating at first, small talk is surprisingly enjoyable for the majority of people. And that's even when one or both participants thought the discussion topic would be boring, according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology in 2026. It turns out that people enjoy the experience of talking to someone else, especially in person, no matter what the topic of conversation is. So if you happen to work in the service or hospitality industry, why not kick off a quick talk with an older customer the next time they come in? If you're at a loss for a starter, try asking about this 1970s sponge-holding ceramic frog. Odds are, you'll both have a good time chatting about it.
5. Using traditional payment methods
Every barista has encountered an older person reaching for their coin purse or wallet after ordering, while younger people often reach for their phones, instead. That's because many baby boomers prefer using traditional payment methods, like cash or debit/credit cards, instead of methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay. There are a variety of reasons for this, with one of the most prominent being familiarity and trust in these more established payment methods. But elderly peoples's resistance to new dining tech doesn't stop there.
According to the National Restaurant Association's 2024 Restaurant Technology Landscape Report, senior citizens are the least likely to use computer tablets at the table or QR codes to order or pay. In fact, 88% of boomers would choose a restaurant with traditional service over one that incorporates technology into the experience. In more limited service situations, like a coffee shop, older people are more willing to use smartphone apps, but are still reluctant to use QR code menus or other digital options.
6. Placing consistent, simple orders
For the most part, seniors will have a simple coffee order that they stick to. In fact, according to the National Coffee Association's Spring 2024 National Coffee Data Trends Report, only 21% of older people reported having had an espresso-based drink in the 24 hours before the survey. That's a small percentage of the 73% of boomers who consume coffee daily.
Instead, many older people brew their coffee at home or use instant coffee. That behavior carries over into coffee shops, when boomers ask for drip coffee with very few, if any, additions or modifications. For this generation, familiarity and value are important, so there's no need for them to change up their longstanding order now. Besides, many seniors still look at their morning coffee as more functional than fun. A cup of joe is to help them get their energy up for the day. The camaraderie and taste are secondary to the caffeine for many older consumers.
7. Confronting problems directly
People over 60 often have direct communication styles. Talking to a person face-to-face or via phone is more comfortable for them because vocal inflections and tone are often lost through texting or digital messages. So, instead of leaving negative reviews, they tend to approach their servers or baristas in person to solve problems with their orders on the spot.
Millennials and Gen-Z tend to do the opposite, making being approached in person potentially uncomfortable. But boomers do this because they value consistency and loyalty. Rather than finding a new coffee shop when something goes wrong, they want to give people a chance to make it right.
Another disconnect can happen between the generations when younger people forget that many boomers were raised with more stringent social rules and manners. Being a little formal is often normal for older people, which can make them seem stiff and unapproachable. To bridge the gap, remember that boomers connect through small talk. Chatting with them while grabbing a new cup can do both the customer and barista a world of good.