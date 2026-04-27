7 Boomer Coffee Shop Habits That Are Hard Not To Notice

The baby boomer generation has habits that can confound younger people. Whether it's under-seasoning a meal, overcooking their food, or leaving leftovers in the fridge for too long, these behaviors don't make much sense to Gen-Z or millennials. The truth is, citizens born in the aftermath of World War II are often thrifty with their funds out of habit. They were raised in a time when people were careful with money and had different ideas about what constituted a gourmet spread.

But that doesn't mean they don't prioritize things that offer value through experiences or comfort. That's one reason why you'll find a catch-all drawer in many elderly people's homes – it combines frugality with the comfort of knowing you have a luxury tucked away. Born between 1946 and 1964, this aging segment of the population is just as confused by millennial food trends, like specialty coffees and QR code menus, as younger people are confused by boomers washing meat before cooking it.

Service and hospitality workers witness the older generations' habits firsthand each day. And anyone who has worked in the service industry can tell you that behaviors like avoiding large amounts of caffeine or modestly tipping are hard not to notice. So why are these things seen so often among people of a certain age? Read on to find out.