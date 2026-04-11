The Special Drawer You Can Almost Always Find In A Boomer's Kitchen

Sure, younger generations may not like this Boomer comfort food, but no one can deny their kitchen drawers hold many secrets; their insides often give away personality traits, distinguishing a neatnik from a more nonchalant person (and we're almost all guilty of shoving odds and ends in the next best kitchen drawer to clear a cluttered countertop fast). But it's not only the way content is arranged in a drawer that is telling, but also what's inside. In a Boomer household, you often find a kitchen drawer stuffed with small plastic pouches of sauces, as well as other items that come with takeout.

There is likely a psychological reason why Boomers hoard things. Their generation, born between 1946 and 1964, did not suffer economic hardships like their parents did, who lived through the depravations and shortages of the Great Depression and World War II. But despite the strong postwar economy, Boomers were raised by those with a spirit of frugality. Throwing away perfectly fine, originally packaged items that you might need in case of a shortage runs counter to that mindset. This is also why Boomers may have the confusing kitchen habit of underseasoning their food — they simply grew up with less and a make-do mindset.

That's why many Boomers dutifully collect ketchup, hot sauces, and other condiments from takeout meals, as well as small envelopes of salt, pepper, and coffee creamer from cafes and airplanes. Plastic utensils, paper napkins, and other items might also be part of the drawer inventory. Typically, the content of this ominous drawer never gets used and usually continues to pile up until someone — often the next generation who clears out a Boomer's home — throws it out.