What's The Best Time To Drink Coffee? Here's What Science Says

Some people go to bed thinking about the cup of hot, steaming coffee they will enjoy the next morning (it's us, we're some people). So it makes sense that more people imbibe this hot bean water than they do actual water every day, and that the average coffee drinker consumes as much as three cups in a 24-hour period (per the National Coffee Association). While many people drink the beverage because they simply like the taste, it also gives folks energy and perks them up. And according to Chelsie Rohrscheib, a neuroscientist, sleep expert, and the head of sleep research at Wesper, there are a few best times, which have been scientifically proven, to drink coffee and really feel its energizing effects: about an hour after waking up, and then between noon and 2 p.m.

"Caffeine in coffee blocks the activity of the sleep molecule adenosine, helping us feel more alert and energized," she explained to Food Republic. It also jolts your cortisol levels (cortisol helps with awareness), which gradually start to lower as you wake up. Rohrscheib also shared that our cortisol levels begin to dip again in the afternoon, which is why the noon-to-2 p.m. caffeine jolt can also do wonders for your attentiveness.