Boomer Vs Gen Z Diners: The Simple Habit Servers Notice

It seems like we're always hearing takes that divide people by generation, often with negative stereotypes that bash Boomers, or mock Gen Z and Millennials (while just forgetting Gen X), and pit them against each other. These snapshot summaries of entire swathes of people based on age bracket alone are wildly overblown, and it shouldn't be assumed that everyone conforms to the cliches about theirs. But we all tend to make generalizations based on our own experience, and one difference that restaurant servers notice between Boomers and Gen Z is that the older diners are more likely to have a conversation with them.

Simply being polite and considerate to the waitstaff helps get better service. But taking the time to converse with them and exchange pleasantries, including asking something like what dishes they particularly enjoy on the menu, puts the interaction on a more friendly level instead of being just strictly business. Gen Z patrons tend not to even say hello and may keep staring at their phone when ordering without looking up, which can come off as dismissive.

Older patrons are also generally more willing to speak up and send back food if they're not happy with it than younger people. It can be done without offending the server, and it's okay to send a bottle of wine back, too. Restaurants actually prefer having the opportunity to address a problem and make it better or offer compensation, rather than being blasted on review sites, which younger generations are more likely to do. And it likely helps with the server's tip, too.