15 Millennial Food Trends That Boomers Hate

Millennials want heat, and not the dainty little kind that comes from a decorative dusting of black pepper. Research suggests they're more than game to take on some of the hottest peppers in the world. The obsession has gotten so out of hand that some have taken to hauling their own hot sauce to restaurants. Boomers don't seem nearly as caught up in the heat.

Why the spice snobbery? Boomers also grew up at a time when there wasn't the same broad appreciation for spicy food that exists today, unless they grew up in a culture that specifically prizes spicy food. Cooking was far more convenience-driven — think canned goods, frozen dinners, and other foods that tended to skew blander. Spiciness wasn't welcome at the average white American table.

There's also the fact that ethnic cuisines, where spicy food culture draws much of its mettle, were only just beginning to penetrate the mainstream when boomers were coming of age.

But spicy is everywhere now, so why are some of them still turning their noses up at it? Well, palates tend to mellow as people age, so spicy food may not land with quite the same zing for boomers as it does for millennials. Pair that with the higher food neophobia — reluctance to try unfamiliar foods — often seen in older adults, and it starts to make sense why you're unlikely to catch a boomer whipping out emotional-support hot sauce.