What Dining Out Was Like In The 1950s

It's hard to hear the word "diner" and not have images of jukeboxes, long lunch counters with low stools, and a grill filled with frying burgers. There's a reason for that, and it's tied into the optimistic interior designs related to the Space Age and represented by gleaming chrome. The U.S. (and most of the Western world) was fascinated by the idea of what outer space held in the 1950s and '60s. Speculative fiction was at its peak, with authors like Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, and Marion Zimmer Bradley creating tales of suspense, danger, and hope.

Those themes carried over into architecture at large, but with diners in particular becoming beacons of futuristic style. The flashy chrome accents on every surface that wasn't actually made of the reflective metal created an aesthetic set firmly in the early atomic age. The image of rocket ships and space was conjured through oversized windows, too, which let customers look out over the scenery and passing cars. Those same cars could see the light reflected from the windows, along with neon signs, to welcome them into the restaurant and repeat the cycle all over again, 24 hours a day.