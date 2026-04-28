Walmart Shoppers Love These Affordable Herb Planters That Make Gardens Sparkle

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There are plenty of beginner gardening mistakes you can make, but buying the right planter shouldn't be one. If you're struggling to find an option that strikes your fancy, look no further than Walmart's Round Black Ceramic Grid Plant Planter, available for less than $8 (depending on location). Made from glossy black ceramic, it has a subtle, elegant look that would do well in any kind of decor — from midcentury modern to bohemian to Scandinavian minimalist. It holds 1.5 quarts, so it won't be appropriate for large plants, but it will do well for medium or small ones.

"These pots are [top-notch]! They are thick and sturdy," one reviewer exclaimed on Walmart's product page. Multiple customers have similarly raved that they loved their purchases so much that they bought more than one. "This pot is beautiful and a great price. Quality ceramic with [a] black finish. I like the textural design as well," another satisfied reviewer wrote. Someone else extolled its virtues as a gift: "If you know someone who loves plants, this would be a good gift after throwing a plant in it. It looks expensive. Gives off a homey vibe," they wrote. Others explained how they don't use it for plants at all, noting that it works brilliantly as a holder for various bobs and bits, either in the kitchen or by the couch. That doesn't mean that you can't use it for lettuce, the veg Martha Stewart suggests newbies try growing, but it serves as reassurance that even if your gardening efforts fail, you'll still have a nice container for other things.