Walmart Shoppers Love These Affordable Herb Planters That Make Gardens Sparkle
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There are plenty of beginner gardening mistakes you can make, but buying the right planter shouldn't be one. If you're struggling to find an option that strikes your fancy, look no further than Walmart's Round Black Ceramic Grid Plant Planter, available for less than $8 (depending on location). Made from glossy black ceramic, it has a subtle, elegant look that would do well in any kind of decor — from midcentury modern to bohemian to Scandinavian minimalist. It holds 1.5 quarts, so it won't be appropriate for large plants, but it will do well for medium or small ones.
"These pots are [top-notch]! They are thick and sturdy," one reviewer exclaimed on Walmart's product page. Multiple customers have similarly raved that they loved their purchases so much that they bought more than one. "This pot is beautiful and a great price. Quality ceramic with [a] black finish. I like the textural design as well," another satisfied reviewer wrote. Someone else extolled its virtues as a gift: "If you know someone who loves plants, this would be a good gift after throwing a plant in it. It looks expensive. Gives off a homey vibe," they wrote. Others explained how they don't use it for plants at all, noting that it works brilliantly as a holder for various bobs and bits, either in the kitchen or by the couch. That doesn't mean that you can't use it for lettuce, the veg Martha Stewart suggests newbies try growing, but it serves as reassurance that even if your gardening efforts fail, you'll still have a nice container for other things.
Great plants to consider for your new indoor garden
Sure, it's handy to have fresh herbs on hand when you want them to brighten up a specific dish, but houseplants can even help with cabin fever, making your home feel less claustrophobic when you're stuck inside. Now, these Walmart pots might be too small for even a dwarf pomegranate tree, but they're perfect for other produce, like peas, or even a single cucumber plant.
It's common sense to have edible plants in the kitchen, but you might also want something that will improve your air quality. A 2020 study by the Royal Horticultural Society found that certain plants have a noticeable effect on improving indoor air quality, especially if you increase the amount of light your plants get (so consider some grow lights, like this full-spectrum light from Yadoker on Amazon). The study tested several types of plants, from Dracaena fragrans to Spathiphyllum wallisii — the former is a tall shrub that looks almost like a miniature palm, while the latter is an evergreen perennial with white flowers (it's commonly called a peace lily). If you want something trailing to train along a wall or up a post, the study noted that Hedera helix (aka ivy) does a bang-up job removing pollutants, and it looks incredibly charming, like something out of an English cottage.