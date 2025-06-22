Martha Stewart's Suggestion For A Great Vegetable To Grow As A Beginner

If you're just starting as a gardener, it can be tempting to jump right in on fruit-bearing plants like peppers and tomatoes. However, while there's nothing wrong with earning your green thumb on these plants, Martha Stewart offers a different suggestion based on her years of gardening experience (via YouTube).

According to Stewart, lettuce is one of the easiest, most versatile plants to grow. Lettuce loves full-sun conditions, but it also grows well in partial shade with minimal differences. Additionally, some varieties can mature in as little as one month! But Stewart's favorite thing about lettuce is that you can harvest the whole head or just pick off a few leaves as needed, leaving the plant to develop more.

This works great with her flavorful secret for the best make-ahead salads: mason jars. By only picking off what you need and storing them in jars, your local climate's growing season is a cornucopia of guaranteed, on-demand salads. Whether you're looking for a lettuce type for salads, sandwiches, and beyond, you can always find something that works for your area. However, if you want to maximize your harvest, a few simple tricks can guarantee your plants thrive through scorching heat or when under siege from any number of garden pests.