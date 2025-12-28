You Can Grow A Pomegranate Tree Indoors, But There's A Slight Catch

Due to weather or space, gardening indoors is never a bad call. Yet while growing ginger or herbs comes as an obvious choice, planting a domestic pomegranate tree might feel like an outlandish idea. After all, this long-consumed fruit sprouts from a large, shrub-like plant that towers over humans — not an easy fit in most homes.

So for a clever solution, Food Republic's lucky to have the guidance of Steve Corcoran, the CEO of Lawn Love. He recommended procuring a dwarf pomegranate tree, which sprouts into a manageable height and root system better suited for indoors. These miniature versions only reach two to four feet, while "[pomegranate] trees can grow up to 20 feet tall," noted Corcoran.

The dwarf trees still produce fruit, resulting in pomegranates that also shrink in size, coming in closer to two inches in diameter. Despite a smaller yield, the edible seeds still offer pomegranate's distinct sweet-sour flavor, ready for applications like a tart addition to salad. Not to mention the plant delivers eye-catching aesthetic value, adding splashes of rich red color into a space. It's an intriguing gardening choice worth considering for the home.