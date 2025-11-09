Here's How To Grow Cucumbers Indoors – Without Them Dying

Cucumbers are underrated icons of the kitchen. Whether you're slicing them for a Greek quinoa salad, whipping up some easy tzatziki sauce, or crafting Swedish-style pickled cucumbers to pair with your meatballs, it's always good to have a few available. And what if we told you there was a way to have them on hand all the time? To find out how, Food Republic spoke with Angelika Zaber, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert working for Online Turf.

"If you want to grow cucumbers indoors, start by purchasing the right pots," Zaber told us. To make life easier, we came up with a bucket guide for growing cucumbers. "For best results, make sure that they have the capacity of at least 5 gallons." Cucumber plants have large root systems and grow quickly, even indoors. This means that they need a pot that can hold enough soil to provide essential nutrients and retain adequate moisture for healthy growth. "Each pot should also have drainage holes, as cucumbers like well-draining soil that's not waterlogged," she added. "On a similar note, choose a high-quality potting mix that is well-draining and nutrient-rich."

There are many cucumber varieties, but not all are suitable for indoor growing, especially those that produce long vines, like the Boston pickling cucumber, or those that need pollinators such as bees to fruit. Instead, Zaber recommends compact, self-pollinating varieties like Japanese or patio cucumbers, which thrive in indoor conditions.