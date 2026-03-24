How Houseplants In Your Kitchen Can Help With Cabin Fever

When you're cooped up inside, it's perfectly normal to develop a bit of cabin fever. Whether it's the winter months when your garden is asleep or just a particularly work-heavy few weeks, you can combat that restless itch with some strategically placed houseplants.

When you're restricted to indoor spaces, your body may produce more cortisol, the primary hormone associated with stress. This, in turn, affects your serotonin levels, a hormone that influences your overall mood, as well as bodily processes like sleep and digestion. However, multiple studies show that interacting with indoor plants can have a marked effect on cortisol levels, helping to improve your mood. It's the same reason gardening has become an increasingly popular form of therapy to promote mental wellness.

This is all without even mentioning the more tangible benefits of houseplants, such as beautifying your space and providing a sense of connection to nature. Fortunately, you don't have to turn your living room into a jungle, though keep in mind that some plants require more care, sunlight, and attention than others. Still, depending on your home's layout, you can do just about anything from purchasing a few succulents to sit in the window to growing a vegetable garden in your kitchen. Provided you have at least one plant in your general field of vision, you should feel the benefits over time.