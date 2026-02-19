The Big Changes Coming To Culver's In 2026
Fast-food chain Culver's is closer to the fast-casual side of restaurant dining, with food brought to one's table by workers and all menu items made to order. The chain is home to Reddit's favorite fast-food burger — which features beef that is always fresh and never frozen. Even the mashed potatoes are made from scratch at Culver's — a rarity among fast-food restaurants.
If you're among the many Culver's fans scattered across the 26 U.S. states the chain currently has a presence in, heads up that several changes are heading to a restaurant near you in 2026. Not to worry, though — none of your favorites are going away, but some new items are being added that may well become favorites.
While we only have preliminary information about the new menu items and more heading to Culver's in the coming year, we do know there will be new burgers, new custard flavors, and some enhancements to the chain's customer rewards program. We also know that the menu changes will be implemented across all the brand's restaurants and rolled out throughout the year. "Some additions in the coming year push boundaries and introduce unexpected twists inspired by guest enthusiasm for adventurous options," a February 2026 press release from the chain stated.
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Kasey McDonald, head of culinary for Culver's, shared that the chain's October 2025 release of Jalapeño Cheese Curds was well received by customers, emboldening Culver's to further push flavor limits and take calculated menu risks.
Four new pub burgers to sink your teeth into
Culver's announced that it will introduce four pub burgers (whether permanently or for a limited time, we don't know). In its press release announcing the additions, the company teased that "the return of fan favorites" can be expected. This opens a fairly broad avenue for speculation, as the brand has released many pub burgers in the past. Among them, the popular Colby Jack Pub Burger has revisited the menu multiple times since its debut, including a limited-release return in 2025. With the 2026 pub burgers, there will be "inventive sauces [and] unique protein pairings," as well as "bold takes on flavor profiles and fresh spins on the classic ButterBurger," per the press release. Kasey McDonald told Tasting Table that the new pub burgers will feature unique buns and toppings, as well, and there will be some exciting sides to try alongside them.
While the definition of what constitutes a pub burger is somewhat broad, most can agree the meaty sammies are universally characterized by robust patties. The toppings are generally plentiful and varied, too, which has certainly been the case with past generations of pub burgers at Culver's.
Glancing backward a few years, the infamous PBB&J (Peanut Butter, Bacon, & Jelly) Pub Burger that Culver's tested in select markets in 2023 was among the brand's most creative endeavors, featuring that signature fresh beef patty, cheese, two strips of bacon, and a generous slathering of peanut butter and jelly, all cozied up inside a pretzel bun. While we don't know if something this envelope-pushing is what the brand means by "inventive sauces" and "unexpected twists" for 2026, envisioning the possibilities certainly whets the appetite ... and our curiosity.
Two new frozen custard options join the Flavor of the Day lineup
Culver's is famous for its made-in-house frozen custard, crafted from fresh dairy ingredients sourced from family-owned farms. So, it wouldn't be too surprising for any major menu changes to include the custard offerings, too — and, in 2026, they do!
One popular feature at Culver's is its Flavor of the Day program, which features a daily rotating custard flavor alongside the standard chocolate and vanilla — and accompanying topping choices — that are always on offer. Currently, Culver's restaurants have 30 rotating daily flavors, ranging from choices like Chocolate Volcano and fudgy favorites like Devil's Food Cake to Mint Explosion and Georgia Peach. In 2026, two more flavors will join the Flavor of the Day family and become part of that delectable rotation.
Per the press release, months of extensive research and testing went into the decision-making process for selecting the new custard flavors. Part of this included reviewing the flavors that have, historically, been the most popular among customers. "We look closely at what guests gravitate toward," Kasey McDonald shared with Tasting Table, "whether that's chocolatey, fruity, coffee-based, or something with crunch, and then build flavors that feel exciting but still familiar." Other new flavors added to the Flavor of the Day lineup in the past have included offerings like Lemon Berry Layer Cake, Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, Salted Caramel Pecan Pie, and Strawberry Chocolate Parfait.
Multiple new pumpkin treats will be on offer this fall
Culver's already makes a yearly habit of promoting pumpkin-based treat flavors during fall. With 2025's Pumpkin Pecan Fresh Frozen Custard, Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer, and Pumpkin Spice Shake still fresh in our flavor memories, it's hard to imagine the chain taking pumpkin even further than it already has — but it seems we are in for even more gourd-eous deliciousness in 2026.
The company has announced that several new pumpkin flavors will be heading our way in fall 2026 via pumpkin-inspired desserts. The word "several" is certainly an exciting one for fall flavor aficionados. For now, we can only imagine with anticipation what forms these pumpkin desserts will take. We do know Culver's pumpkin creations include real pumpkin, along with the quintessential warm fall spices. Culver's seasonal pumpkin creations are traditionally available for a limited time only, so we can assume the same will also hold true for 2026's fall flavor surprises.
A supper club-inspired addition
The most vague of Culver's 2026 announcements is that it will be giving a new twist to a classic menu item "inspired by Wisconsin supper club traditions," per the press release. That pretty much sums up all the information we know about this particular menu addition.
In brief, supper clubs are a Midwestern tradition, especially beloved and popular in Wisconsin (which is where Culver's was founded and is headquartered). These restaurants don't just serve up food (though they certainly do that) — they serve up a social experience and a cultural gathering place that's dripping with ambience, nostalgia, and good times.
Two quintessential elements of a Wisconsin supper club are relish trays and boozy toasts, including the option of lifting a glass containing an ice cream drink. The latter certainly fits with Culver's M.O. (minus the alcohol). The relish tray stretches the imagination a little more. A traditional supper club relish tray includes things like raw veggies, olives, pickled foods, and cheese spread — so, conceivably, some of these could become new burger toppings.
Fish fries are a common feature at supper clubs, and other main dishes often include prime rib, steaks, chicken, or ribs. In its announcement regarding 2026 changes, Culver's specifically mentioned the introduction of unique protein pairings, so any of these meats could potentially fit the bill in a new sandwich. The chain revamped its chicken sandwich lineup in 2025, and 2026 has already seen Culver's add Northwoods Walleye to its menu for a limited time, so chicken and fish have both been on the chain's radar.
Upgraded rewards system
Culver's launched its first-ever digital loyalty program, Delicious Rewards, in 2025. A digital account, accessible on the web or via an app, lets customers earn points on purchases — redeemable for free menu items — receive special offers, and get free treats on their birthday and half-birthday. Though the chain was rather late to the party in terms of offering such a customer-facing feature, it's wasting no time upgrading it now that it's here.
In 2026, Delicious Rewards will get some new functionalities, including letting users save their preferences, receive flavor-related notifications (like when your fave flaves are the featured Flavor of the Day at your local restaurant), and it will give users the ability to share their loyalty points with loved ones. Customer data gathered through the app is also utilized by Culver's and can help shape menu decisions and influence new offerings. "From a culinary standpoint, that insight is incredibly valuable," Kasey McDonald told Tasting Table. "It helps us better understand what guests love and continue developing menu items that feel personal and relevant."
