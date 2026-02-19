The Big Changes Coming To Culver's In 2026

Fast-food chain Culver's is closer to the fast-casual side of restaurant dining, with food brought to one's table by workers and all menu items made to order. The chain is home to Reddit's favorite fast-food burger — which features beef that is always fresh and never frozen. Even the mashed potatoes are made from scratch at Culver's — a rarity among fast-food restaurants.

If you're among the many Culver's fans scattered across the 26 U.S. states the chain currently has a presence in, heads up that several changes are heading to a restaurant near you in 2026. Not to worry, though — none of your favorites are going away, but some new items are being added that may well become favorites.

While we only have preliminary information about the new menu items and more heading to Culver's in the coming year, we do know there will be new burgers, new custard flavors, and some enhancements to the chain's customer rewards program. We also know that the menu changes will be implemented across all the brand's restaurants and rolled out throughout the year. "Some additions in the coming year push boundaries and introduce unexpected twists inspired by guest enthusiasm for adventurous options," a February 2026 press release from the chain stated.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Kasey McDonald, head of culinary for Culver's, shared that the chain's October 2025 release of Jalapeño Cheese Curds was well received by customers, emboldening Culver's to further push flavor limits and take calculated menu risks.