The Fast Food Chain That's Been Family-Owned Since 1921

McDonald's receives a lot of acclaim for its long and storied history, and why shouldn't it? There's betrayal between business partners, the original french fry was a happy accident, and breakfast has been served at this chain for over 50 years. Still, if you're interested in fast food with a side of historic chronicles, it's important not to let those big golden arches blind you from what is right in front of you. There's another, equally fascinating chain that has been around since the 1920s, and this one has remained under family ownership for the entire 100-plus years it's been around: It's none other than White Castle.

It all started with Walt Anderson, who opened his first non-White Castle restaurant when he was 36 in 1916. As the popularity of his special burgers began to grow, so did the number of locations he operated; he was aided in his real estate transactions by Billy Ingram. By the early 1920s, Anderson and Ingram had settled on a name and concept for the restaurants. Soon, though, Anderson checked out of the business, and Ingram bought out his share of the company.

White Castle stayed in the family throughout the years, with Ingram's son taking over, and then his grandson serving at the helm for 35 years. When Bill Ingram retired in 2015, his daughter Lisa took over as CEO, a position she still holds today.