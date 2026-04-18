Our Best Italian Wedding Soup Recipe

Right behind chicken noodle and classic, hearty tomato, Italian wedding soup is one of the first soups I remember loving as a kid. The itty bitty meatballs combined with tangy broth, silky greens, and tiny, tender pasta was culinary perfection in my eyes, and became my most frequent request during my family's weekly visits to the local Italian deli. At the time, I envisioned it as the soup Italians surely served at large, romantic weddings, thinking it must be a tradition to serve before the reception's main course. Like many, I was misled by the name, as the soup actually has nothing to do with weddings at all.

While the soup does have origins in Italy, the original version looked a little different than what we know and love today. Originally called minestra maritata, or married soup, the dish was simply named for its combination (or marriage) of rustic ingredients. It also didn't include the famous tiny meatballs, which would have been considered too expensive at the time. The wedding soup as we know it today is distinctly Italian-American, but that doesn't make it any less great. Still one of my favorite soups today, I developed an easy recipe for making it from scratch with fresh spinach, salty Parmesan, acini de pepe, and yes –- tiny, beefy meatballs, which flavor the soup with a marriage of savory flavor.