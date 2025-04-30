What Is The Tiny Star-Shaped Pasta Used In So Many Famous Italian Dishes?
When it comes to pasta, Italy has given the world a plethora of incredible shapes and sizes, but few are quite as adorable as stelline. These tiny, star-shaped pasta pieces have captured the hearts (and appetites) of Italians, Italian-Americans, and Italy-lovers everywhere. The name stelline literally translates to "little stars" in Italian, and their cute, whimsical shape makes them the star ingredient in a variety of famous Italian pasta dishes. If you enjoy having fun with obscure pasta shapes, stelline is one of many unique varieties you have got to try.
While stelline may not have the fanciness of fettuccine or the predictability of penne, they excel in their unique niche — soups. These charming stars are most famously featured in brothy classics like minestrone –– a warming, winter Italian soup often made with stock, vegetables, beans, and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Stelline are also often added to brodo, a clear broth made from simmering meat (such as chicken or beef) with vegetables. This is especially common in northern Italy, where brodo is a staple. Stelline's popularity in soup is most likely due to their small size, which means they can be thrown in towards the end, and they are guaranteed to still cook quickly and evenly.
The versatility of these little stars
Thanks to their cute little shape, it probably comes as no surprise that stelline is particularly popular in dishes for children. Their playful appearance appeals to pickier eaters, and their mild flavor pairs well with simple sauces, such as butter and Parmesan, or in pastina. For many people with Italian heritage, stelline may carry a deep sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of childhood, something your mom would make when you were feeling unwell and needed some comfort. It's like the mac and cheese of Italy.
Although stelline are best known for floating around in soups, their versatility also extends beyond a broth. These little stars can also shine in cold pasta salads, where their small size allows them to mingle perfectly with finely chopped vegetables and herbs. So why not level up your pasta salad game with stelline and this dressing trick?
For those feeling even more adventurous, stelline can even be turned into a dessert. In some Italian households, the pasta stars are cooked, sweetened with sugar or honey, and combined with ricotta or cream. The result is a creamy, slightly chewy dessert that's as delicious and as adorable as it sounds –– proof that good things do come in small packages.