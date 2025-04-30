What Is The Tiny Star-Shaped Pasta Used In So Many Famous Italian Dishes?

When it comes to pasta, Italy has given the world a plethora of incredible shapes and sizes, but few are quite as adorable as stelline. These tiny, star-shaped pasta pieces have captured the hearts (and appetites) of Italians, Italian-Americans, and Italy-lovers everywhere. The name stelline literally translates to "little stars" in Italian, and their cute, whimsical shape makes them the star ingredient in a variety of famous Italian pasta dishes. If you enjoy having fun with obscure pasta shapes, stelline is one of many unique varieties you have got to try.

While stelline may not have the fanciness of fettuccine or the predictability of penne, they excel in their unique niche — soups. These charming stars are most famously featured in brothy classics like minestrone –– a warming, winter Italian soup often made with stock, vegetables, beans, and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Stelline are also often added to brodo, a clear broth made from simmering meat (such as chicken or beef) with vegetables. This is especially common in northern Italy, where brodo is a staple. Stelline's popularity in soup is most likely due to their small size, which means they can be thrown in towards the end, and they are guaranteed to still cook quickly and evenly.