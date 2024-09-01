Italian Wedding Soup Actually Has Nothing To Do With Marriage

Tender, bite-sized meatballs, mildly bitter greens, and soothing broth — who doesn't enjoy a steaming bowl of Italian wedding soup? But, don't expect to see this comfort food served at weddings in Italy. Contrary to the name, the dish actually has nothing to do with marriage. So, why the misnomer? The soup gets its inspiration from the original Italian recipe, minestra maritata, which translates to "married soup" in English.

In the old country, resourceful home cooks would prepare a pot of soup by coupling whatever ingredients they could scrounge up in the kitchen. As a traditional peasant dish, those tiny (but pricey) meatballs didn't always make the cut. It wasn't until the recipe made its way across the pond when Italian-Americans added their own spin, elevating the soup with a riff on international meatballs by making them with pork, beef, and breadcrumbs. Typically, the Americanized version of the soup also contains leafy greens, like escarole or spinach, simmered with aromatics like parsley, carrots, onion, celery, and garlic, and topped with parmesan cheese.