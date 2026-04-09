10 Popular Frozen Pizza Brands That Use High Quality Ingredients
Frozen pizzas are a popular way to make a quick meal. All you have to do is heat the oven, put the pizza in, and wait for the timer to buzz. But for as convenient as making a frozen pizza is, some brands just lack a bit of pizazz. One reason is that "high-quality" and "frozen pizza" aren't words you hear together very often. Fortunately, there are multiple brands that are dedicated to making frozen pizzas with high-quality cheeses, meats, veggies, and doughs. While these products may or may not fall into the "healthy" category, you'll at least be able to pronounce the ingredients instead of eyeballing numerous complicated additive names.
And there are plenty of simple ways to upgrade even the best frozen pizza, ensuring you get the experience you want. For instance, thawing the pizza before cooking gives the crust extra time to crisp, and so does cooking it at a higher temperature than usual. Home cooks can spruce up the pies with a drizzle of chili oil for heat, fresh garlic and olive oil for flavor, and a handful of arugula for texture and color. However you decide to enjoy your pizza, these brands will start you off with a great base of quality toppings and doughs. Mangia!
Rao's
Rao's is a brand you might be familiar with. The New York restaurant has been in business since the late 1950sand has built its reputation on delicious food made with simple, fresh ingredients. Today, Rao's might be most famous for its sauce, which is made without tomato paste, sugars, starches, or even added water.
Instead, the brand takes three tomato varieties, garlic, basil, and olive oil, and leaves the mix to slowly reduce for hours. That slow cooking time intensifies the sauces' flavors, making it a favorite with customers since the company started packaging it in the early 1990s. That sauce joins a dough that's baked in a wood-fired brick oven and whole milk mozzarella cheese, creating a premium at-home experience.
Rao's pizza has been praised for its quality and even earned the top spot in Food Republic's ranking of frozen pizzas in 2024. The pizzas might be a little more expensive than other brands, but it's worth the splurge if you like a crisp crust, flavorful sauce, and soft cheese.
Amy's Kitchen
Amy's Kitchen has been in business since 1987 and is named after the owner's first child. It was started as a way to have pre-made, vegetarian meals customers could grab from their grocery store's cold case, something that was nearly impossible to find at the time. Since then, the company has continued to create plant-based meals, including a variety of pizzas. Many of the brand's products are organic and certified Kosher, and all of its ingredients are GMO-free. Amy's pizzas come in gluten-free, vegan, and regular versions, and all of them are made with organic tomatoes and flour.
The word "organic" gets thrown around a lot in the food world, and with good reason. Organic foods are cultivated without pesticides and chemicals, making them better for the environment and safer for farm workers to grow and pick. The lack of chemicals is also better for the consumer because not all pesticides are easy to wash off produce. The company also became a B-certified business in 2023, which means Amy's has to maintain a high level of transparency to the public and undergo third-party auditing to ensure it meets sustainability standards.
Banza
Banza began as a batch of chickpea flour pasta in 2013. Since then, the company has expanded to include a variety of pastas, waffles, and pizzas. All of Banza's pizza crusts are gluten-free because the company uses chickpea flour to make them. The pizzas come in several varieties, including vegan. Toppings include roasted veggies, spinach, tomatoes, and low-moisture cheeses. There are no trans fats, and the pizzas have at least 10 grams of protein per serving plus more fiber than regular crusts, making them nutrient-rich, quick-cook options from the freezer aisle. And if you want to create your own pizza, the brand sells plain crusts, too.
The brand is committed to transparency and guarantees that all of its products are pesticide-free. In fact, the company was the first pasta brand to gain the CleanScan certification, which tests products for toxins and other harmful chemicals. Banza's devotion to maintaining high-quality ingredients from the field to the plate helped make the company one of Time Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential Businesses in 2024. The pizzas are also easy to find, as Banza is sold in more than 30,000 locations nationwide.
Newman's Own
Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1982, this brand is known for high-quality products and its charitable philosophy. Since its inception, the brand has given over $600 million in profits to charity, directly supporting Indigenous youth, nutrition classes, and science camps for children. But what ultimately funds the company's charities is its products. Newman's Own sells organic coffee and olive oil, snacks, sauces, and even pet treats. But one of its best-known items is pizza.
There are nearly 20 varieties, including veggie lovers, meat lovers, margherita, uncured pepperoni, roasted garlic, buffalo-style chicken, and more. Toppings range from Italian sausage to spinach to meatballs and mushrooms. There are even several different styles of crust, including sourdough, thin and crispy, and stone-fired. The company doesn't use trans fats, and at least 95% of its ingredients are USDA-certified organic. The proceeds from each pizza purchased go to help children, making the meals tasty with a purpose.
Home Run Inn
Home Run Inn uses the same 1947 pizza recipe the company started with nearly 80 years ago. The family recipe originated in Bari, Italy, and made the jump to Chicago by way of the Grittani and Perrino family tavern. In the 1960s, the brand moved into frozen pizzas, thanks to a tavern regular who liked to take a partially baked pie home to chill and finish cooking later. Today, Home Run Inn makes nearly 20 different kinds of Chicago tavern-style pizzas, each with a signature thin crust and cut into squares. Despite being a Windy City staple for decades, the pizzas only went nationwide in 2022.
The brand uses all-natural ingredients and makes the dough from scratch using only water, wheat flour, corn oil, yeast, and salt. The lack of added sugar means the crust remains pale, even when fully cooked. But what it lacks in browning, it more than makes up for in flavor. The company also uses pepperoni made without nitrates, and the cheeses are made without fillers. Even the tomatoes for the sauce are given special care. They're peeled and packed with spices just a few hours after they've been picked.
Cappello's
Cappello's was founded by two friends in 2011. The pair wanted to bring tasty gluten-free products to grocery stores at a time when finding gluten-free products was still difficult. What began with pasta soon expanded to breads, cookies, biscuits, and pizzas. Today, the company is well-known for its almond crust pizzas, which are naturally gluten-free.
The pies aren't made with seed oils, and the meats the company uses are uncured, so there are no fillers or nitrates added. There are only a few varieties, but the brand makes a plain almond-flour crust that you can top as you like. The company also makes pizzas with gluten-free European wheat, in case you'd like a crust with a little more chewiness. The pies have no trans fats and are made with high-quality ingredients such as cage-free eggs and olive oil. Cappello's pizzas can be found at Whole Foods, Thrive Market, and many other locations.
Screamin' Sicilian
Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Company is a Wisconsin-based family-owned brand that makes its pizzas with 100% real cheese that is locally sourced and premium ingredients like spicy pepperoni, Italian sausage, and meatballs. The crust is made with butter and hand-rolled before being cooked in a stone-fired oven. The sauce is a closely guarded family secret, and the pies have no trans fats.
The company makes a wide variety of different pizzas, including thin and crispy, stuffed-crust, Detroit-style, tavern-style, and original. But the brand doesn't stop there. If you don't care for dough, there are pizza bowls with nothing but sauce, cheese, and toppings. There are also several kinds of stromboli and loaded breadsticks to round out your meal. The company recently began selling flatbread-style Take-and-Bake pizzas in grocery stores' deli sections as well. A major perk of this brand is how flavorful it is without the need to spruce it up yourself with other ingredients, although you can absolutely do that too if you like.
Talia di Napoli
Talia di Napoli is a frozen pizza brands that will ship high-quality products directly to your door. Handmade in Italy with ingredients sourced in Naples, these pies are well-known for their premium ingredients. The brand doesn't use additives or preservatives in its pizzas. In addition to traditional crusts, the company also offers gluten-free options.
Each unique pizza is made by specialists called pizzaioli who ensure each one meets the company's quality standards. Its mozzarella, for instance, is made the Italian way, but without animal rennet. The pizzas are fully cooked in wood-fired ovens to ensure the crust is crisp when you heat it at home. After firing the pizzas, the items are quickly frozen in a cryogenic process to preserve the flavor. This process keeps the company from having to add preservatives or fillers to keep the pizza at its best during shipping. Maybe best of all is how fast the pizzas are to cook. It only takes around 10 minutes in a pre-heated oven for you to have a delicious pizza at home.
California Pizza Kitchen
Started as a restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen specializes in putting unexpected topping combinations on pizza. Things like barbecue chicken, dill pickles, and caramelized onions can all be found on pies here. The company makes both regular and gluten-free cauliflower crusts, but doesn't have any vegan options at the moment. There are several types of regular crusts, including thin and crispy, Neopolitan, and personal sizes.
California Pizza Kitchen ditched its original sugar-filled dough years ago, and fans literally ate the revamped recipes up. The company realized how important quality ingredients are from start to finish when it comes to something as simple as pizza, where every bite reveals the freshness and care taken with it. CPK takes whole foods, like poblano chiles, wild mushrooms, and burrata cheeses, and turns them into high-quality toppings. You can find CPK pizzas at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Amazon, and many other locations.
Genio Della Pizza
Genio Della Pizza is a relative newcomer to the national stage as the company only began selling across the country in 2023. But the brand already had a loyal following, thanks to the restaurant that spawned it, Una Pizza Napoletana. The establishment ranked No. 12 on The New York Times' 100 Best Restaurants of 2024 and continues to garner great reviews. So when founder Anthony Mangieri decided to create his own brand of frozen pizzas, people in the New York area were delighted.
That devoted following is only growing larger, thanks to the company's commitment to quality and greater availability. The pizzas are made with high-hydration crusts, buffalo mozzarella, and Italian plum tomatoes before being wood-fired and frozen. In fact, the pizzas themselves are made in Italy with locally sourced ingredients. GMOs are illegal in Italy, so the products are naturally GMO-free, as well as being certified glyphosate (a pesticide) free. Even the cheeses have to meet the European Union's quality standards, which means they are made with no antibiotics or growth hormones. Genio Della's farm-to-table philosophy is apparent in each of the pies, which you can find at GoPuff, Goldbelly, and other retailers.