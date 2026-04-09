10 Popular Frozen Pizza Brands That Use High Quality Ingredients

Frozen pizzas are a popular way to make a quick meal. All you have to do is heat the oven, put the pizza in, and wait for the timer to buzz. But for as convenient as making a frozen pizza is, some brands just lack a bit of pizazz. One reason is that "high-quality" and "frozen pizza" aren't words you hear together very often. Fortunately, there are multiple brands that are dedicated to making frozen pizzas with high-quality cheeses, meats, veggies, and doughs. While these products may or may not fall into the "healthy" category, you'll at least be able to pronounce the ingredients instead of eyeballing numerous complicated additive names.

And there are plenty of simple ways to upgrade even the best frozen pizza, ensuring you get the experience you want. For instance, thawing the pizza before cooking gives the crust extra time to crisp, and so does cooking it at a higher temperature than usual. Home cooks can spruce up the pies with a drizzle of chili oil for heat, fresh garlic and olive oil for flavor, and a handful of arugula for texture and color. However you decide to enjoy your pizza, these brands will start you off with a great base of quality toppings and doughs. Mangia!