How To Take Frozen Pizza From Bland To Gourmet With One Ingredient
Once dinnertime rolls around, there's not always the necessary motivation to whip up a meal from scratch. Thankfully, there are fuss-free alternatives like frozen pizza to satisfy with minimal effort. Pop one of these pies in the oven, stay patient as it cooks, and you'll get the dependable delights of cheese, dough, and sauce to ward off hunger.
Convenience does come at a cost, though. Even if you go for one of the best-ranked brands, results can often turn out disappointingly bland. Exposing toppings to a round of heating followed by frigid temperatures — yet all the while ensuring they still taste zippy and fresh — is simply a daunting feat. No matter the frozen pizza manufacturer, you can't expect the vibrancy of a pie assembled from scratch.
However, you can transform the food into gourmet territory via a simple addition: a generous dollop of leafy greens on top. Sure, it is a cooking step; however, such a straightforward maneuver is one of the best ways to elevate frozen pizza. A batch of baby arugula adds a mouth-watering verdant pepperiness, basil delivers its quintessential herbal notes, while spinach wilts with its classic earthiness. Not to mention, the beige-colored pie will now pop with a brilliant dash of green.
Incorporate a leafy green topping on frozen pizza
In keeping with weeknight simplicity, no need to overthink your leafy pizza upgrade. You can approach the technique with a fridge cleanout laissez-fare attitude, and achieve delicious results. Have just a bit of cilantro or parsley left over? Chop it and sprinkle it on. There's some kale lying around your fridge? No worries — slice it up, and add on amidst baking. And even more unorthodox pizza toppings like fennel and Brussels sprout leaves still shine. The truth is, a frozen pizza comes as a bland starting point, so a flavor clash isn't likely.
Nevertheless, keep the frozen pie's palate in mind to maximize the technique. Contrast the greasiness of pepperoni with arugula's sharpness, or complement a mushroom pizza with spinach. And a classic cheese pie presents a canvas for truly whatever's in the fridge.
Plus, you can always lean into more sophisticated builds, furthering the greens with a tasty cheese like feta, a sharp cheddar, or smoked gouda. Add a sprinkle of pepper flakes for a dash of heat, or crack open a jar of olives for their briney magic. Combine with other techniques like a marinated vegetable frozen pizza upgrade, and you'll be crafting gourmet frozen pizza twists with ease.