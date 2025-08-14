How To Take Frozen Pizza From Bland To Gourmet With One Ingredient

Once dinnertime rolls around, there's not always the necessary motivation to whip up a meal from scratch. Thankfully, there are fuss-free alternatives like frozen pizza to satisfy with minimal effort. Pop one of these pies in the oven, stay patient as it cooks, and you'll get the dependable delights of cheese, dough, and sauce to ward off hunger.

Convenience does come at a cost, though. Even if you go for one of the best-ranked brands, results can often turn out disappointingly bland. Exposing toppings to a round of heating followed by frigid temperatures — yet all the while ensuring they still taste zippy and fresh — is simply a daunting feat. No matter the frozen pizza manufacturer, you can't expect the vibrancy of a pie assembled from scratch.

However, you can transform the food into gourmet territory via a simple addition: a generous dollop of leafy greens on top. Sure, it is a cooking step; however, such a straightforward maneuver is one of the best ways to elevate frozen pizza. A batch of baby arugula adds a mouth-watering verdant pepperiness, basil delivers its quintessential herbal notes, while spinach wilts with its classic earthiness. Not to mention, the beige-colored pie will now pop with a brilliant dash of green.