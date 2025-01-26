The Easy 2-Ingredient Flavor Upgrade For Frozen Pizza

Often reserved for an easy meal or a lazy late-night snack, frozen pizza is sometimes only kept stocked in the freezer to fill the void of hunger, and not considered particularly epicurean. It's quick, hot, filling — period. But when you're ready to kick it up a notch, try upgrading your frozen pizza with just two ingredients: olive oil and fresh garlic.

Start with your canvas. Food Republic's ranking of frozen pizzas from worst to best is proof that not every frozen pizza brand has to be cardboard-boring. Simple, tasty pies without too many ingredients (like Trader Joe's Imported Pizza Margherita) often make the best frozen pizzas for this preparation because they allow the new ingredients to truly shine. Thinly sliced garlic and olive oil will add freshness and expand the flavors, rather than muddying them up.

Add the shaved garlic before you cook the pizza and drizzle it with olive oil once it comes out. A mandolin works great to shave garlic super thin, or you can slice it carefully over a cutting board. For optimal light and nutty flavor, use extra virgin olive oil. The garlic will come out browned with a beautiful, deep caramelized flavor, and the olive oil will combine nicely for a grassy, umami kick that will take your frozen pizza to the next level.