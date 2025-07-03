The Simple Oven Trick For Crispier Frozen Pizza Crust
Frozen pizzas have become a staple in homes across the world, and for good reason. They're affordable, easy to make, and downright tasty. And yet, they often don't live up to the pizzerias, even with all the same ingredients. One reason for this is that actual pizza ovens reach heats of up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, while the average home oven is capped at 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Such temperatures give you that smoky char around the crust, and the burning wood imparts its unique flavor and the heat locks it into the food. Sans pizza oven, you can still simulate the heating environment for frozen pizzas.
First things first, preheat your oven to its highest temperature for at least 30 minutes ahead of cooking, up to an hour even, if that's viable. Yes, we know that one of the main points of frozen pizza is that it's a brief affair, but good things come to those who wait. After you turn on the oven, take your pie out of the freezer. Despite the instructions on the box, thawing your pizza before cooking allows for better heat distribution. What's more, the time saved thawing in the oven will instead be converted to extra time to crisp up the crust.
In your extra-hot oven, the pizza will only need a few minutes, probably no more than eight to 10 for a standard thin crust. After this, there is a real risk of burning the pie, and that's a sad end to what could have been a beautiful evening.
More ways to imitate pizzeria pizzas
There is a clear hierarchy of frozen pizzas, but all of them can benefit from some pizzeria tips. One simple upgrade is to brush the crust with olive oil before cooking. Infusing garlic or fresh herbs into the oil will elevate the flavor even more, while the oil itself ensures a golden crisp. Next up, pile on the toppings. You won't be able to change the sauce, but you can add shredded or grated cheeses of your choosing to elevate the base. You can start off with a Margherita pizza as a tabula rasa and customize it to imitate your favorite pizza joint. Marinated vegetables bring an added richness to each bite, and you can even repurpose some leftover chicken by shredding it over your pie.
The pizza prep doesn't end once the pie is out of the oven. Oregano and other herbs can be added later for a more stand-out flavor. Olive oil, hot honey, or balsamic vinegar are staples at many pizzerias for good reason – they provide a finishing touch that brings out the flavors of your toppings, without stealing the show themselves. Before you know it, you'll be transforming frozen grocery store pizzas into works of culinary art.