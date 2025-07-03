The Simple Oven Trick For Crispier Frozen Pizza Crust

Frozen pizzas have become a staple in homes across the world, and for good reason. They're affordable, easy to make, and downright tasty. And yet, they often don't live up to the pizzerias, even with all the same ingredients. One reason for this is that actual pizza ovens reach heats of up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, while the average home oven is capped at 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Such temperatures give you that smoky char around the crust, and the burning wood imparts its unique flavor and the heat locks it into the food. Sans pizza oven, you can still simulate the heating environment for frozen pizzas.

First things first, preheat your oven to its highest temperature for at least 30 minutes ahead of cooking, up to an hour even, if that's viable. Yes, we know that one of the main points of frozen pizza is that it's a brief affair, but good things come to those who wait. After you turn on the oven, take your pie out of the freezer. Despite the instructions on the box, thawing your pizza before cooking allows for better heat distribution. What's more, the time saved thawing in the oven will instead be converted to extra time to crisp up the crust.

In your extra-hot oven, the pizza will only need a few minutes, probably no more than eight to 10 for a standard thin crust. After this, there is a real risk of burning the pie, and that's a sad end to what could have been a beautiful evening.