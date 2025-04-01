This Spicy Condiment Is The Easiest Way To Elevate Store-Bought Pizza
Though the more intense home chefs among us might not want to admit it, store-bought pizza is great. It's quick, easy, and requires absolutely no prep for those kinds of days that you just don't want to cook. There are endless frozen pizza options to choose from, and all you need to do is sling it in the oven, and you've got dinner sorted. The thing is, store-bought pizza might be a quick and easy fix, but it can actually be a great jumping-off point for experimenting with different unique flavor combinations without having to go through the hassle of making "proper" pizza at home. And one spicy condiment that'll be sure to elevate any store-bought pizza is chili crisp.
Chili crisp is brimming with umami flavors that'll bring a unique twist to pizza. Its signature crunch pairs amazingly with the crispy texture of a good pizza base. Plus, for spice lovers out there, chili crisp is the perfect way to amp up the heat. It's also a surprisingly versatile condiment with a deeply complex flavor profile, incorporating nuttiness, salt, sweetness, and umami. In addition to its flavor profile, chili crisp pairs well with any number of different pizzas, from a classic Margherita to something with a little more unusual, like pepperoni with burrata and hot honey.
How to make an Italian chili crisp
The magical thing about chili crisp — especially homemade chili crisp — is that no two recipes are ever truly the same. The best ones are pretty much just an infusion of whatever ingredients the chef enjoys (or has to hand) in sizzling, flavor-boosting oil. So, in the spirit of all things pizza, why not have a go at crafting an Italian-inspired chili crisp and add some Mediterranean heat to doctor up your next frozen Margherita slice from Trader Joe's.
To make a chili crisp infused with classic Italian flavors, you'll need the gold standard of Italian herbs: oregano, thyme, basil, and rosemary. In a pan, heat some olive oil over low heat and add garlic and shallots. When those have turned golden (after about ten minutes), you can add in your fresh herbs and some chili flakes (adjust to how spicy you want your chili crisp). This recipe is super versatile, and you can add in more Italian flavor classics like anchovies, capers, or sundried tomatoes for an additional boost of umami to make for a powerfully savory condiment. You'll end up with an invariably delicious Italian-inspired chili crisp that'll add an amazing and authentic flavor to your pizza.
Other ways to elevate your store bought pizza
There are so many ways you can elevate frozen pizza. One of the most effective ways to pile on flavor is the simple addition of extra cheese — because who's going to say no to a cheesier pizza, right? Before putting the pizza in the oven, try adding some mozzarella slices to get that satisfying cheese pull. If you're more inclined towards a tangy taste, crumbled feta has got you covered. For darker, savory flavors, sprinkling on some grated parmesan will give your pizza an explosion of salty umami that'll cut through the mozzarella's creamy finish.
Another way to upgrade your pizza is by playing with its texture. If you prefer a slice with serious crunch, try adding raw red peppers or red onions. If you prefer things on the softer side, mushrooms and spinach will go great. You could also add some fresh herbs like basil or oregano to fully bring out the Mediterranean flavors of your pizza. Add your veggies and herbs before or after cooking — the finished result will be delicious either way!
Chili crisp isn't the only topping worth adding to your 'za after it's left the oven: Balsamic vinegar is a great flavor enhancer that will add a tang reminiscent of a Caprese salad. Another great topping (in keeping with an Italian theme) is a fresh pesto Genovese, which adds a touch of vibrant green to your pizza alongside that signature burst of basil-infused flavor.