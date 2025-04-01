This Spicy Condiment Is The Easiest Way To Elevate Store-Bought Pizza

Though the more intense home chefs among us might not want to admit it, store-bought pizza is great. It's quick, easy, and requires absolutely no prep for those kinds of days that you just don't want to cook. There are endless frozen pizza options to choose from, and all you need to do is sling it in the oven, and you've got dinner sorted. The thing is, store-bought pizza might be a quick and easy fix, but it can actually be a great jumping-off point for experimenting with different unique flavor combinations without having to go through the hassle of making "proper" pizza at home. And one spicy condiment that'll be sure to elevate any store-bought pizza is chili crisp.

Chili crisp is brimming with umami flavors that'll bring a unique twist to pizza. Its signature crunch pairs amazingly with the crispy texture of a good pizza base. Plus, for spice lovers out there, chili crisp is the perfect way to amp up the heat. It's also a surprisingly versatile condiment with a deeply complex flavor profile, incorporating nuttiness, salt, sweetness, and umami. In addition to its flavor profile, chili crisp pairs well with any number of different pizzas, from a classic Margherita to something with a little more unusual, like pepperoni with burrata and hot honey.