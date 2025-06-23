The Absolute Best Frozen Pizza Brand Also Makes A Popular Pasta Sauce

Food Republic previously ranked frozen pizzas from worst to best, and we found that Rao's Brick Oven Crust Five Cheese Pizza came out on top. We loved it for its deliciously crispy crust, blend of cheeses, and, of course, its complex, flavorful sauce — which comes as no surprise, considering Rao's brand of pasta sauces is Ina Garten's store-bought go-to and insanely popular on its own.

One of the things that sets the entire Rao's brand apart is its use of real, natural ingredients instead of artificial preservatives. Its Marinara flavor is made with Italian-grown plum tomatoes (the absolute best type for sauces), and the brand prides itself on its slow cooking method, where all the sauces simmer on low heat for extended periods, resulting in richer flavor. Rao's Pizza also takes a quality-first approach with its frozen pizzas, using vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, and — at least in the case of our top pick — a blend of mozzarella, whole milk provolone, fontina, Romano, and parmesan cheeses.

For context, our last-place pizza — Totino's Triple Cheese Party Pizza — was said to have barely enough cheese, with a sauce that was both overly sweet and bland. Rao's sauce gets a lot of love for tasting very close to a homemade sauce, and that translates to the brand's delicious frozen pizza.