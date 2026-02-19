The Fast Food Chicken Chain That Used To Have A Buffet
From the crispy chicken tenders to the creamy mac and cheese, folks love their Popeyes. Sometimes, this ardor reaches the point of fanaticism (for instance, a customer once sued the fried chicken chain when they couldn't get their hands on a viral sandwich the company was promoting). If you're among those who can't get enough Popeyes, just imagine what it would be like to dine at an all-you-can-eat Popeyes buffet. This notion isn't just a dream induced by midnight munchies, though — Popeyes really did have a buffet once.
It's true. Once upon a time, diners could get their fill of all their Popeyes favorites at all-you-can-eat buffets inside select restaurants. While it's not clear how many locations once offered unlimited food, as of 2010 there were only three remaining: one in Huntsville, Alabama; one in Panama City, Florida; and one in Lafayette, Louisiana. The number dwindled to just one by 2017, leaving the Lafayette location as the last buffet standing.
Like other buffets that didn't survive the pandemic, the all-you-can-eat station at the Lafayette Popeyes was shuttered during COVID-19, as drive-thru ordering and curbside pickup became the only available options. While fans of the buffet were hopeful the restaurant would resurrect it post-pandemic, that wasn't to be. The location elected to close the buffet for good even after pandemic restrictions had subsided. When new management took over the Lafayette restaurant, hope surged again that maybe all-you-can-eat would make a comeback. But the buffet equipment was ultimately removed from the site and, with it, all hope of a revival, leaving behind only memories of unlimited buttermilk biscuits and all-you-can-eat chicken.
The Popeyes buffet is gone but not forgotten
The last surviving Popeyes buffet became legendary while it was operating. Even Anthony Bourdain reportedly hit up the all-you-can-eat line at the Lafayette location — not altogether surprising, since Popeyes was his favorite fast-food fried chicken. When it was determined that the restaurant's buffet was closing permanently in 2021, countless fans mourned its loss, and a Change.org petition was even launched in an attempt to bring it back. While more than 4,000 people signed the petition, it was to no avail.
All-you-can-eat Popeyes lives on in memory, though. While it existed, the buffet included favorites still on the menu today, like bone-in chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Items since discontinued were also available, like fried chicken livers and green beans. At one point, the buffet even included off-menu foods, like spaghetti and tacos. But Popeyes reportedly cracked down at the corporate level, saying only menu items could be offered going forward.
While all-you-can-eat Popeyes is a thing of the past, rival chicken chain KFC also operates buffets at certain restaurants. While the pandemic brought many of these to an end, some still survive, and several states still offer all-you-can-eat KFC locations. We get it — Popeyes and KFC aren't the same. But if you're craving endless drumsticks and biscuits, the Colonel's chain has you covered.