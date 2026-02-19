The Fast Food Chicken Chain That Used To Have A Buffet

From the crispy chicken tenders to the creamy mac and cheese, folks love their Popeyes. Sometimes, this ardor reaches the point of fanaticism (for instance, a customer once sued the fried chicken chain when they couldn't get their hands on a viral sandwich the company was promoting). If you're among those who can't get enough Popeyes, just imagine what it would be like to dine at an all-you-can-eat Popeyes buffet. This notion isn't just a dream induced by midnight munchies, though — Popeyes really did have a buffet once.

It's true. Once upon a time, diners could get their fill of all their Popeyes favorites at all-you-can-eat buffets inside select restaurants. While it's not clear how many locations once offered unlimited food, as of 2010 there were only three remaining: one in Huntsville, Alabama; one in Panama City, Florida; and one in Lafayette, Louisiana. The number dwindled to just one by 2017, leaving the Lafayette location as the last buffet standing.

Like other buffets that didn't survive the pandemic, the all-you-can-eat station at the Lafayette Popeyes was shuttered during COVID-19, as drive-thru ordering and curbside pickup became the only available options. While fans of the buffet were hopeful the restaurant would resurrect it post-pandemic, that wasn't to be. The location elected to close the buffet for good even after pandemic restrictions had subsided. When new management took over the Lafayette restaurant, hope surged again that maybe all-you-can-eat would make a comeback. But the buffet equipment was ultimately removed from the site and, with it, all hope of a revival, leaving behind only memories of unlimited buttermilk biscuits and all-you-can-eat chicken.