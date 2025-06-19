You'll Have To Sign A Waiver Before Eating This Fried Chicken Chain's Sandwich

Hot chicken is one of the "it" foods of the 2020s. There's Nashville hot chicken, Korean barbecue, and buffalo wings; really, the options are endless. So what can a chicken joint do to stand out in a crowded landscape? Well, you can be like the LA-based chain Dave's Hot Chicken and make poultry so spicy that customers have to sign a waiver just to try it.

The chicken in question, at a spice level called the reaper, has captured the attention of the country, including the viral Reaper Challenge, but don't be fooled – fans say this is no gimmick. The waiver states, rather ominously, "I acknowledge that eating the REAPER can cause me harm, including, but not limited to, bodily injury, property damage, emotional distress, or even death" (via Reddit).

The heat level can be applied to tenders and sliders, but not Dave's Bites chicken nuggets. If you're a sucker for pain but don't mess with meat, don't worry! Dave's offers cauliflower tenders or sliders, which can also be ordered Reaper hot.